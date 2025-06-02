Deadline for EPFO's ELI scheme extended: Here's what you need to know

In a relief for many Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has once again extended the last date to activate Universal Account Numbers (UAN) under the Employees’ Enrolment Campaign-linked (ELI) scheme.

The new deadline to activate your UAN and become eligible for the scheme’s benefits is June 30 now.

This extension offers more time to thousands of unorganised and contractual workers whose UANs were either inactive or never activated.

What is the Employees’ Life Insurance scheme?

The Employees’ Life Insurance (ELI) scheme, formally known as the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme, offers life insurance benefits to EPF members. In case of the death of the insured employee during service, the nominee is entitled to claim a lump sum amount, with maximum benefits up to Rs 7 lakh.

Why does UAN activation matter? To avail of EDLI scheme benefits, your UAN must be active and Aadhaar-seeded. Activation ensures: You are officially registered with EPFO.

Your employer’s EPF contributions are linked properly.

You and your nominees can claim EPFO benefits including EDLI, pension (EPS), and provident fund (EPF) withdrawals. Who should act? Workers whose UANs are not yet activated.

Workers whose Aadhaar details are not linked with UAN .

. Employers who on-boarded workers under the ELI scheme but failed to get their UANs activated earlier. How to activate your UAN? Activating your UAN is simple and can be done online: