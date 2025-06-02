Deadline for EPFO's ELI scheme extended: Here's what you need to know

What is the Employees’ Life Insurance scheme?
Why does UAN activation matter?
- You are officially registered with EPFO.
- Your employer’s EPF contributions are linked properly.
- You and your nominees can claim EPFO benefits including EDLI, pension (EPS), and provident fund (EPF) withdrawals.
Who should act?
- Workers whose UANs are not yet activated.
- Workers whose Aadhaar details are not linked with UAN .
- Employers who on-boarded workers under the ELI scheme but failed to get their UANs activated earlier.
How to activate your UAN?
