June 2025 bank holidays: Keep your banking on track with these dates

Here are the major bank holidays in June 2025:

· June 6 (Friday) Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid): Banks closed in Kerala.

· June 7 (Saturday) Bakri Id (Id-Uz-Zuha): Banks closed across India, except in Kerala, Gujarat, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Even on days when physical bank branches are closed, customers can continue to access essential banking services through digital platforms. Services such as net banking, mobile banking apps, ATMs, and UPI transactions will function normally, unless there is scheduled maintenance.

· Second and Fourth Saturdays: June 14 and 28.

In addition to these, banks will observe regular closures on:

Tips for customers

· Plan Ahead: If you need to visit a bank branch for any transactions, schedule your visit around these holidays to avoid inconvenience.

· Use Digital Channels: For routine transactions like fund transfers, bill payments, or checking account balances, utilise digital banking services.

· Stay Informed: Check with your local bank branch or refer to the RBI's official holiday calendar for state-specific information