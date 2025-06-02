Canara bank waives minimum balance requirement for all SB accounts

Canara Bank has become the first major public sector bank to announce a complete waiver of the average monthly balance (AMB) requirement for all types of savings bank (SB) accounts. The new policy comes into effect from June 1.

“No more AMB penalties,” the bank said, highlighting that no SB account holder will be charged for low balances anymore.

The bank emphasised that this step reinforces its customer-centric approach and aligns with its mission to make everyday banking simpler and more inclusive, calling it a step towards “genuine no penalty” banking.

Applies to all types of SB accounts

According to the bank, the waiver covers the entire range of SB accounts, including: