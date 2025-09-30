Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Govt extends deadline to opt into Unified Pension Scheme till Nov 30

Govt extends deadline to opt into Unified Pension Scheme till Nov 30

The government has extended the deadline for employees, retirees and spouses of deceased retirees to opt into the Unified Pension Scheme till November 30, 2025

Pensions
The Finance Ministry has directed PFRDA to make necessary changes in the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) systems and issue a circular to implement the decision. Image: Shutterstock
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
The central government on Tuesday extended the deadline for eligible employees, past retirees, and legally wedded spouses of deceased retirees to exercise their option to join the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) till 30 November 2025.
 
In an official communication to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance said the decision was taken after receiving multiple requests from stakeholders seeking more time in view of recent changes announced under the scheme.
 
The UPS, implemented from 1 April 2025, initially gave a three-month window — till 30 June 2025 — for eligible persons to exercise their choice. This was later extended to 30 September 2025. With the fresh extension, subscribers now have two more months to opt in.
 
The official notification said recent positive changes in the scheme — including a switch option, additional benefits in cases of resignation and compulsory retirement, as well as tax exemptions — have prompted renewed interest among employees and retirees.
 
The Finance Ministry has directed PFRDA to make necessary changes in the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) systems and issue a circular to implement the decision.
 
“The extension has been approved by the Finance Minister,” the notification said.
 
Earlier, the government had extended a one-time option for employees who joined service between 1 April 2025 and 31 August 2025 to migrate from the National Pension System (NPS) to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). The UPS was notified earlier this year on 24 January 2025. The decision follows recent clarifications and developments in the scheme.
 
Employees covered under the extension will now have time until 30 September 2025 to exercise the option, which is also the last date prescribed for other eligible categories of employees and past retirees under the NPS to shift to the UPS.
 
Business Standard had earlier reported that only 1.37 per cent of eligible central government employees had opted for the UPS so far.
 
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 28 July 2025, the Finance Ministry informed that as of 20 July 2025, a total of 31,555 employees had chosen the scheme.

Topics :Pensionsfinance sector

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

