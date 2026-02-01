Financial rule changes on Feb 1, from credit cards to FASTag & banks

The toll tag framework for private vehicles has been streamlined. For new FASTags issued for cars, jeeps and vans, the “know our vehicle” verification step has been removed.

For consumers, this means higher retail prices. The move is aimed at both raising revenue and discouraging consumption of tobacco products.

Fuel-related products such as aviation turbine fuel, and in some cities for CNG and PNG, are also typically reviewed at the start of each month, so transport-linked costs may see marginal shifts.

Markets open

Both NSE and BSE will be open for trade though it’s a Sunday. Retail investors can trade without any special session timing changes.

Bank and card rule changes this month

ICICI Bank credit cards: Complimentary movie ticket benefits on select cards are being withdrawn, while reward structures on some spending categories are being adjusted.

HDFC Bank Infinia cards: Reward point redemption is now capped at five times per month.

PNB KYC update: Customers due for periodic KYC update are required to complete it by the notified deadline or risk account restrictions.

SBI IMPS charges: From February 15, online IMPS transfers above Rs 25,000 will attract slab-based service charges plus GST.

For consumers, the practical step is to review bank messages and card benefit updates to avoid surprise charges or missed benefits.