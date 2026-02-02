What changes for taxpayers in Budget 2026? 10 major tax changes explained

The government has not altered personal income tax slabs or rates this year. For salaried and individual taxpayers, the core tax outgo structure remains the same. However, multiple rule-level changes may still influence how income is reported and taxed.

Buybacks to be taxed as capital gains

Share buyback proceeds will now be treated as capital gains instead of dividend income for investors.

A higher 30 per cent capital gains tax rate is proposed for non-corporate promoters

Corporate promoters will face a lower effective rate of about 22 per cent

The move aims to prevent promoters from using buybacks as a primary profit extraction route.

Relief on motor accident compensation interest

Interest received on compensation awarded by Motor Accidents Claims Tribunals will become fully tax-exempt from April 1. This exemption will apply to victims or their legal heirs in cases involving death or injury.

More time to file revised returns

Taxpayers will get a longer window to correct mistakes in filed returns