Car loan rates start at 7.6% in Nov: Check best offers and terms of lenders

New car loans are available for annual interest rates starting at 7.60 per cent as of early November, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar. The equated monthly instalment (EMI) ranges from Rs 10,043 to Rs 11,699 for a loan of Rs 5 lakh to be repaid over five years, depending on the lender and fees.

Best car loan rates in November

These figures are drawn from the Paisabazaar table as of November 4.

Name of Lender Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years Processing fee (% of loan amount) Union Bank of India 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to Rs 1,000 Punjab National Bank 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500) Bank of Baroda 8.15-11.60 10,174 - 11,021 Up to Rs. 2,000 Canara Bank 7.70-11.70 10,067 - 11,047 100% waiver till 31.12.2025 Bank of India 7.85-12.15 10,102 - 11,160 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000) UCO Bank 7.60-10.25 10,043 - 10,685 NIL on all cars & electric vehicle loans State Bank of India 8.75 10,319 Rs 750 - Rs 1,500 IDBI Bank 7.95-9.10 10,126 - 10,403 Rs 2,500 Bank of Maharashtra* 7.70-12.00 10,067 - 11,122 0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs 15,000) Indian Overseas Bank 7.80-12.00 10,090 - 11,122 0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000) ICICI Bank 8.50 onwards 10,258 onwards Up to 2% HDFC Bank 9.20 onwards 10,428 onwards Up to 1% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 9,000) Karnataka Bank 9.00-11.69 10,379 - 11,044 Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000)

Federal Bank 10.00 onwards 10,624 onwards Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 4,500 Punjab and Sind Bank** 7.75-14.25 10,078 - 11,699 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000) Indian Bank 7.75-9.85 10,078 - 10,587 Rs. 1,000 IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99 onwards 10,621 onwards Up to Rs. 10,000 Central Bank of India 7.85-9.45 10,102 - 10,489 No processing fees till 31.03.2026 *0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank. **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam. Rates and charges as of 4th Nov 2025. Source: Paisabazaar.com

Wide spread in rates Public and private banks: Public-sector lenders offer the most competitive rates (around 7.6–8 per cent), while many private banks are well into the 9 per cent or above territory. Borrower profile matters: Your credit history, income, tenure of employment and overall debt-to-income ratio heavily influence the rate you’ll be quoted Processing fee: Some banks are using fee waivers and concessions, for example, zero processing fee till end-2025 at certain public-sector banks. Short-term offers: Many of the best deals are part of festival-season or limited-time campaigns and may not extend indefinitely. What this means for prospective car-buyers If you secure the lowest rate (7.6 per cent), the monthly burden of a Rs 5 lakh loan over five years is just Rs 10,000