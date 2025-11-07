Car loan rates start at 7.6% in Nov: Check best offers and terms of lenders

Best car loan rates in November
- UCO Bank: Interest rate of 7.60 per cent, EMI Rs 10,043, and zero processing fees on all car and electric vehicles loans.
- Canara Bank: Rates begin at 7.70 per cent, EMI Rs 10,067, with a full processing-fee waiver till December 31, 2025.
- Union Bank of India: Rate range 7.80–9.70 per cent, EMI Rs 10,090–10,550, processing fee up to Rs 1,000
- HDFC Bank: Rates start at 9.20 per cent, EMI Rs 10,428 upwards, processing fee up to Rs 9,000
|Name of Lender
|Interest rate (%) p.a.
|EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years
|Processing fee (% of loan amount)
|Union Bank of India
|7.80-9.70
|10,090 - 10,550
|Up to Rs 1,000
|Punjab National Bank
|7.80-9.70
|10,090 - 10,550
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
|Bank of Baroda
|8.15-11.60
|10,174 - 11,021
|Up to Rs. 2,000
|Canara Bank
|7.70-11.70
|10,067 - 11,047
|100% waiver till 31.12.2025
|Bank of India
|7.85-12.15
|10,102 - 11,160
|
Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
|UCO Bank
|7.60-10.25
|10,043 - 10,685
|
NIL on all cars & electric vehicle loans
|State Bank of India
|8.75
|10,319
|Rs 750 - Rs 1,500
|IDBI Bank
|7.95-9.10
|10,126 - 10,403
|Rs 2,500
|Bank of Maharashtra*
|7.70-12.00
|10,067 - 11,122
|0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs 15,000)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|7.80-12.00
|10,090 - 11,122
|0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000)
|ICICI Bank
|8.50 onwards
|10,258 onwards
|Up to 2%
|HDFC Bank
|9.20 onwards
|10,428 onwards
|Up to 1% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 9,000)
|Karnataka Bank
|9.00-11.69
|10,379 - 11,044
|
Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000)
Wide spread in rates
What this means for prospective car-buyers
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app