Home loan rates start at 7.35% in Nov: Check best offers and terms

Home loan rates in November remain steady, with leading state-owned banks offering the most economical deals. According to data provided by Paisabazaar.com (as of November 4), rates start as low as 7.35 per cent per annum, depending on the lender and borrower profile.

Public sector banks’ home loan rates

Among state-owned lenders, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra offer the most affordable home loans, starting from 7.35 per cent per annum.

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has home loan rates ranging between 7.50 per cent and 8.95 per cent.

Punjab National Bank offers similar rates, starting at 7.45 per cent, depending on the loan amount and borrower category. Canara Bank provides slight concessions for salaried borrowers and those opting for ready-to-move properties, with effective rates starting at 7.40 per cent. Some banks are also offering special concessions for women borrowers and takeover loans. For instance, UCO Bank gives an extra discount of up to 0.10 per cent for such applicants. Private banks’ home loan rates Private sector lenders have more variation in their rates. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank begin at 7.90 per cent and 7.65 per cent, respectively.

Kotak Mahindra Bank charges 7.99 per cent onwards, while Axis Bank’s rates range from 8.35 per cent to 11.90 per cent. Smaller private banks like Karur Vysya Bank and Karnataka Bank start above 8 per cent, going up to nearly 11 per cent, reflecting their higher risk premium. Borrowers seeking faster disbursals or digital processes may prefer private lenders, though the effective cost could be higher. Housing finance companies’ rates LIC Housing Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, and ICICI Home Finance are among the lowest, starting from 7.45 per cent–7.50 per cent. Aditya Birla Capital and Tata Capital offer loans from 7.75 per cent onwards, while PNB Housing Finance rates range between 8.25 per cent and 11.50 per cent.

SMFG India Home Finance remains on the higher side, starting at 10 per cent. Latest home loan rates in November Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS State Bank of India 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 Bank of Baroda 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.50 Union Bank of India* 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 Punjab National Bank 7.50-9.35 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 Bank of India 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.35 Canara Bank** 7.50-10.25 7.45-10.25 7.40-10.15 UCO Bank*** 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 Bank of Maharashtra 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 Indian Overseas Bank 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards Indian Bank 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 Central Bank of India 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards ICICI Bank 7.65 onwards 7.65 onwards 7.65 onwards Axis Bank 8.35-11.90 8.35-11.90 8.35-9.35 HSBC Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards South Indian Bank 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 Karnataka Bank 8.24-10.79 8.24-10.79 8.24-10.79 Federal Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 Bandhan Bank 8.41-15.00 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards CSB Bank 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50 HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs) LIC Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Bajaj Housing Finance 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards Tata Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards PNB Housing Finance 8.25-11.50 8.25-11.50 8.25-10.85 GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Aditya Birla Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Godrej Housing Finance 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards *Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy. **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively. Rates as of 4th Nov 2025 Source: Paisabazaar.com Choosing the right lender Experts advise comparing rates carefully, as final pricing depends on the applicant’s credit score, income profile, property type, and loan-to-value ratio. Even a 0.10 per cent difference in interest rate can lead to significant savings over a 20-year tenure.