Disagree with your traffic penalty? Here's how to file a challenge online

- Visit https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in
- Enter your vehicle registration number or driving licence number
- Verify the challan details, offence date, location, vehicle number, and the issuing authority
- If the challan has been wrongly issued, you can contest it directly on this portal.
How to file an online dispute
- Go to the e-Challan Parivahan website.
- Click on ‘get challan details’ and locate the one you wish to dispute.
- Select the ‘raise dispute’ option.
- Fill in the reason for dispute, for example, wrong vehicle number, incorrect photo evidence, or duplicate challan.
- Upload supporting evidence, such as photos, vehicle GPS logs, dash cam footage, or parking receipts.
- Submit your contact details and click on ‘submit’.
What happens next
Key things to remember
- Always keep copies of documents and screenshots of your submission.
- False or misleading claims can invite legal action.
- You can also file a grievance through the state traffic police portal or Lok Adalat, depending on the city.
