Disagree with your traffic penalty? Here's how to file a challenge online

Motorists who believe a traffic challan (fine) was issued to them wrongly have a way to seek redress. The government allows people to contest such challans at the Parivahan Sewa portal. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to contest such fines.

Before challenging, first confirm the details of the challan issued against your vehicle:

Visit https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in

Enter your vehicle registration number or driving licence number

Verify the challan details, offence date, location, vehicle number, and the issuing authority

If the challan has been wrongly issued, you can contest it directly on this portal.

How to file an online dispute

Here’s how you can raise a challenge against an incorrect challan:

Go to the e-Challan Parivahan website.

Click on ‘get challan details’ and locate the one you wish to dispute.

Select the ‘raise dispute’ option.

Fill in the reason for dispute, for example, wrong vehicle number, incorrect photo evidence, or duplicate challan.

Upload supporting evidence, such as photos, vehicle GPS logs, dash cam footage, or parking receipts.

Submit your contact details and click on ‘submit’. ALSO READ | AI cameras may have caught your traffic slip-up: Here's how to check it Once the dispute is filed, it will be reviewed by the concerned traffic department What happens next You’ll receive an acknowledgement number to track your complaint. The authority will examine your submission, and if the challenge is found valid, the challan may be cancelled or withdrawn. If not, you’ll be notified to pay the penalty within a stipulated period.