Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Disburse pensions using DBT, doorstep delivery during MCC: EC to Andhra

Disburse pensions using DBT, doorstep delivery during MCC: EC to Andhra

Ruling YSRCP and the opposition NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena traded allegations over alleged hardships faced by beneficiaries while receiving pensions in April

More than 25 per cent or over 16 lakh pensioners will receive their pensions through the door-to-door route. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to utilise direct benefit transfer (DBT) and other alternative arrangements to distribute welfare schemes to beneficiaries during the period of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), an official said on Sunday.

Disbursal of pensions assumed significance and controversy in the run-up to elections after the poll body restrained government volunteers from carrying out welfare duties until the period of the MCC ends.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ruling YSRCP and the opposition NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena traded allegations over alleged hardships faced by beneficiaries while receiving pensions in April.

Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department said the poll body ordered the state to follow its guidelines in letter as well as spirit to ensure that no beneficiary faces any hardship to avail the benefits when the MCC is in effect.

The payment of pensions through DBT using Aadhaar enabled Payment System (AePS) will be made to pensioners whose Aadhaar is mapped to bank accounts as confirmed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Kumar said in a press release.

Consequently, nearly 49 lakh or 75 per cent of over 65 lakh welfare pensioners will receive their pensions through DBT mode on May 1.

Furthermore, pensioners belonging to categories such as specially-abled, seriously ailing, infirm, bedridden, wheelchair-bound, elderly widows of war veterans and those beneficiaries whose bank account is not mapped with their Aadhar cards will get their pensions through doorstep delivery.

More than 25 per cent or over 16 lakh pensioners will receive their pensions through the door-to-door route.

Pensions will be disbursed between May 1 and 5, Kumar said, adding that the necessary instructions were issued to district collectors and banks to make adequate arrangements.

Also Read

Female govt employees may now nominate child for pension before husband

Atal Pension Yojana: How to avail of pension scheme for unorganised sector

TDP will 'rebuild' Andhra, take it out of debt trap: K Ravindra Kumar

Andhra Assembly polls: Stage set for poll battle between YSRCP, TDP

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Innovation funds: High-risk bets that are apt for seasoned investors

Tier 2, 3 cities see 30% rise in demand for jobs in BFSI sector, shows data

Should you invest in Edelweiss MF Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund?

Planning a job switch? Have a look at financial planning before you do

Travellers book long-term insurance as Schengen visa rules come into play

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Model Code of ConductAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story