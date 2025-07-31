DLF is king, Taj & OYO are shock stars of India's ₹16 lakh cr realty list

India’s most valuable real estate companies are now worth a combined ₹16 lakh crore ($188 billion), as per the 2025 GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate 150 report. Despite a sharp slowdown from last year’s 70% surge to just 14% growth this year, the sector has proven resilient — adding ₹1.4 lakh crore in value.

DLF, Lodha, and Indian Hotels Top the Value Charts

DLF remains India’s most valuable real estate company with a valuation of ₹2.07 lakh crore, up 2.6% YoY.

Lodha Developers follows at ₹1.38 lakh crore.

Indian Hotels Company (Taj Group) climbs to third place with a 37% jump to ₹1.08 lakh crore — cementing hospitality as a fast-growing vertical.

Top 10 in the 2025 GROHE - HURUN India Real Estate 150 – India’s Most Valuable Real Estate Companies Rankings Geopolitical Shock and Market Response: Performance of Listed Leading Real Estate Companies in the 2025 GROHE - HURUN India Real Estate 150 Indian Hotels Company demonstrated remarkable growth, making a significant ascent within the top companies. Prestige Estates Projects also showed strong upward momentum. Prestige Estates (₹71,500 Cr), Godrej Properties (₹70,600 Cr), Oberoi Realty (₹69,400 Cr), Phoenix Mills (₹55,900 Cr), and Adani Realty (₹52,400 Cr) round out the top eight. Two newcomers — M3M India and Aparna Constructions & Estates — entered the Top 10 at ₹37,400 Cr each, reflecting the growing clout of regional powerhouses.

Source: Hurun Research Institute; 2025 GROHE - HURUN INDIA REAL ESTATE 150 Wealthiest Real Estate Entrepreneurs in the 2025 GROHE - HURUN India Real Estate 150 Rajiv Singh of DLF leads the list of India’s richest real estate entrepreneurs, maintaining his top position with a steady rise in wealth. He is followed by Mangal Prabhat Lodha & family of Lodha Developers, who recorded a modest increase over the year. Gautam Adani of Adani Realty ranks third, despite a slight dip in his real estate wealth. Among the top gainers this year, Raja Bagmane of Bagmane Developers emerged with the highest percentage growth, followed by Atul Ashokkumar Ruia of The Phoenix Mills and Vikas Oberoi of Oberoi Realty, both of whom posted healthy gains that helped solidify their positions among the upper ranks. Rajiv Singh of DLF leads the list of India’s richest real estate entrepreneurs, maintaining his top position with a steady rise in wealth. He is followed by Mangal Prabhat Lodha & family of Lodha Developers, who recorded a modest increase over the year. Gautam Adani of Adani Realty ranks third, despite a slight dip in his real estate wealth. Among the top gainers this year, Raja Bagmane of Bagmane Developers emerged with the highest percentage growth, followed by Atul Ashokkumar Ruia of The Phoenix Mills and Vikas Oberoi of Oberoi Realty, both of whom posted healthy gains that helped solidify their positions among the upper ranks.

Rajiv Singh tops the 2025 GROHE - HURUN India Real Estate 150 entrepreneurs list with a wealth of Rs 1,27,610 Cr, up 3% from last year. Mumbai continues to be the real estate capital of India! Mumbai continues to lead India’s real estate map with 42 companies, contributing a cumulative valuation of Rs 6,96,800 Cr. Bengaluru ranks second with 23 companies, totalling Rs 1,97,400 Cr in value. New Delhi holds the third spot with 16 companies valued at Rs 89,700 Cr. Hyderabad climbs to fourth with 13 companies and a combined value of Rs 93,700 Cr. Gurugram ranks sixth with 12 companies, worth Rs 3,23,300 Cr. New Delhi holds the third spot with 16 companies valued at Rs 89,700 Cr. Hyderabad climbs to fourth with 13 companies and a combined value of Rs 93,700 Cr.

Hospitality and Co-working Spark Diversification Hospitality firms like Indian Hotels and new entrants like Ventive Hospitality (IPO 10.3x subscribed) and Schloss Bangalore (The Leela operator, ₹13,600 Cr market cap) are reshaping the industry. Co-working models are gaining too, with SmartWorks leading the charge. 22 hospitality companies now account for ₹2.7 lakh Cr in value. OYO, led by Ritesh Agarwal, debuts in the Top 15. Top Cities by Company Presence and Value Rise of New Powerhouses 60% of all companies now operate outside their home states, and 17 have a global footprint — proof of increasing scale and ambition.

The rankings welcomed 63 new entrants, with 29 debuting directly into the top 100. Hyderabad-based Aparna Constructions made a striking entry at ninth position (₹37,400 crore), while M3M India, led by Basant Bansal, re-entered the top 10, signaling the rise of regional heavyweights. Professionalism & Gender Diversity on the Rise In a clear sign of maturing leadership, 33 of the top 150 companies are now led by professional CEOs, unaffiliated with the founding family. The average age of companies dropped from 39 to 34 years, while the average leader age is now 58, suggesting a generational shift. Arihant Foundations & Housing recorded a staggering 1000% growth in valuation, reaching ₹1,400 crore, while Indian Hotels Company added ₹29,150 crore — the largest absolute value gain in a year.

Notably, four companies are led by women: Pavitra Shankar of Brigade Enterprises Priya Paul of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Jyotsna Suri of The Lalit Meenakshi Ramji of Sowparnika Meanwhile, Neetish Sarda, 31, is the youngest leader; GVK Reddy, 88, is the oldest. IPO Surge, Brand Building, and New Playbooks The number of listed companies rose to 65 from 48, and IPOs like Ventive Hospitality (10.3x subscribed) and Schloss Bangalore drew strong investor interest. Beyond numbers, India’s real estate players are now building global brands. Lodha’s collaboration with Armani, DLF’s luxury retail, and Phoenix Mills’ lifestyle-led malls reflect a shift from building spaces to crafting experiences.

As Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder of Hurun India, puts it: “India’s top developers are no longer just constructing square footage — they’re designing legacies.” Growth Slows — But Fundamentals Hold The cut-off to enter the list now stands at ₹1,000 Cr, double that of 2019. 63 new companies joined the list; 29 entered the Top 100. 51% of firms saw gains (vs 86% last year), and growth slowed from ₹6.2 lakh Cr in 2024 to ₹1.4 lakh Cr in 2025. BSE Realty Index fell 12%, reflecting wider market headwinds. Still, companies like Prestige, DLF, and Anant Raj rebounded strongly post-April.

Sector Overview & Valuation The cut-off to enter the 2025 list is Rs 1,000 crore, double the threshold from five years ago. The combined value of India’s top real estate companies is Rs 16 lakh crore (USD 188 billion). This value is ₹1.9 lakh crore higher than last year — greater than the GDP of Kuwait and the combined GDP of Jordan and Bulgaria. Growth slowed to 14% in 2025, down from 70% in 2024 — the lowest ever recorded in the list's history. The slowdown coincided with a 12% fall in the BSE Realty Index.

Top Companies DLF retains top spot with a valuation of INR 2.07 lakh crore. Lodha Developers ranks second at INR 1.4 lakh crore. Indian Hotels Company (Taj Group) takes third at Rs 1.1 lakh crore, also the top hospitality brand on the list. New & Notable Entrants OYO, led by Ritesh Agarwal, enters the list for the first time, debuting within the Top 15. 63 new entrants feature this year; 29 directly entered the Top 100. Adani Realty is the most valuable unlisted real estate company on the list. Value Change Trends Only 51% of the companies saw value increases this year, compared to 86% last year.

Total value added was just Rs 1.4 lakh crore, down sharply from Rs 6.2 lakh crore in 2024. Geographic Spread Mumbai tops with 42 companies (up by 9). Followed by: Bengaluru: 23 companies (up 8) New Delhi: 16 companies (up 2) Hyderabad & Pune: 13 companies each These five cities account for 71% of all companies on the list. Biggest Growth Performers Arihant Foundations & Housing posted over 1000% growth in valuation, reaching ₹1,400 crore. Schloss Bangalore, founded just 6 years ago and valued at ₹13,600 crore, is the youngest company on the list.