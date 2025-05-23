Domestic from Rs 1199, overseas return at Rs 11969: Air India's summer sale

Planning your next holiday or business trip? Now is the time to book! Air India on Friday announced a network-wide promotional sale, offering all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 1,199 on domestic routes and international round-trip fares starting at just Rs 11,969.
Whether you're dreaming of the beaches of Goa or planning a trip to London, Sydney, or New York, this sale unlocks unmatched value across Air India’s vast domestic and global network.
What you need to know:
- Domestic one-way fares: From ₹1,199
- International round-trip fares: From ₹11,969
- Sale ends: 11:59 PM on 25 May 2025
- Travel window: Now until 30 Sept 2025, with extended dates until 10 Dec 2025 for long-haul destinations (USA, UK, Europe, Australia)
Save More by Booking Direct
Book on airindia.com or through the Air India mobile app to unlock:
- Zero convenience fees
- Up to ₹3,000 off per person with promo code FLYAI
- Instant discounts via UPI or Net Banking up to ₹2,500 per person with codes UPIPROMO or NBPROMO
More Comfort, Less Cost
- Up to 40% off on prepaid baggage
- Up to 20% off on seat selection, including extra legroom
- Available only on Air India’s website and app
Exclusive HSBC Cardholder Benefits
- Get up to ₹8,000 off on round-trip bookings (domestic & international)
- Promo codes: HSBCDOM and HSBCINT (varies by travel class)
- HSBC instant discount is as follows:
Book Now, Travel Later
- Bookings open now on Air India’s official platforms, airport ticket counters, call centers, and travel agents.
- Seats are limited and available first-come, first-served.
- Ideal for those planning summer vacations, festive trips, or business travel.
- Whether you're flying Economy or First Class, Air India's Summer Sale 2025 makes premium travel more affordable than ever. Act fast – deals disappear after May 25!
The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The sale applies to select domestic and international routes, and fares may marginally vary in different cities due to applicable rates of exchange and taxes. Travel period for domestic bookings ends 30 September 2025 but differs for select international long-haul bookings depending on the geographical region of the destination," the airline said in a statement.