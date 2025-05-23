Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Domestic from Rs 1199, overseas return at Rs 11969: Air India's summer sale

Domestic from Rs 1199, overseas return at Rs 11969: Air India's summer sale

Sale fares available until 25 May, last day exclusive on Air India website and mobile app

Air India
Air India
Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
May 23 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Planning your next holiday or business trip? Now is the time to book! Air India on Friday announced a network-wide promotional sale, offering all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 1,199 on domestic routes and international round-trip fares starting at just Rs 11,969.
 
Whether you're dreaming of the beaches of Goa or planning a trip to London, Sydney, or New York, this sale unlocks unmatched value across Air India’s vast domestic and global network.
 
What you need to know:
  • Domestic one-way fares: From ₹1,199
  • International round-trip fares: From ₹11,969
  • Sale ends: 11:59 PM on 25 May 2025
  • Travel window: Now until 30 Sept 2025, with extended dates until 10 Dec 2025 for long-haul destinations (USA, UK, Europe, Australia)
SAMPLE ALL-INCLUSIVE ROUND-TRIP FARES BETWEEN KEY GEOGRAPHIES (EX-INDIA, PARTIAL LISTING ONLY) 
   
Save More by Booking Direct

Book on airindia.com or through the Air India mobile app to unlock:
 
  • Zero convenience fees
  • Up to ₹3,000 off per person with promo code FLYAI
  • Instant discounts via UPI or Net Banking up to ₹2,500 per person with codes UPIPROMO or NBPROMO
Travellers can save up to Rs 3,000 per person using promo code FLYAI, as well as up to Rs 2,500 off per passenger on UPI or Net Banking payments by applying promo codes UPIPROMO and NBPROMO, respectively. Here is how: 
 
 More Comfort, Less Cost
  • Up to 40% off on prepaid baggage
  • Up to 20% off on seat selection, including extra legroom
  • Available only on Air India’s website and app
 
Exclusive HSBC Cardholder Benefits
  • Get up to ₹8,000 off on round-trip bookings (domestic & international)
  • Promo codes: HSBCDOM and HSBCINT (varies by travel class)
  • HSBC instant discount is as follows:
 
Note: Return fares into India from various countries also discounted.
 
Book Now, Travel Later
  • Bookings open now on Air India’s official platforms, airport ticket counters, call centers, and travel agents.
  • Seats are limited and available first-come, first-served.
  • Ideal for those planning summer vacations, festive trips, or business travel.
  • Whether you're flying Economy or First Class, Air India's Summer Sale 2025 makes premium travel more affordable than ever. Act fast – deals disappear after May 25!
"Bookings under the sale are now open on Air India’s website, mobile apps, and subsequently through Air India’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), airline’s customer contact centre, and through travel agents.   
The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The sale applies to select domestic and international routes, and fares may marginally vary in different cities due to applicable rates of exchange and taxes. Travel period for domestic bookings ends 30 September 2025 but differs for select international long-haul bookings depending on the geographical region of the destination," the airline said in a statement.
 
May 23 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

