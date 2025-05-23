No annual fee, 3% cashback: Axis Bank-super.money RuPay credit card is here

Axis Bank — one of the country’s top private sector banks — has partnered with super.money, the Flipkart Group’s credit-first UPI platform, to launch a new lifetime-free co-branded RuPay credit card. This payment solution blends high rewards, UPI-enabled convenience, and zero annual fees, making it a compelling choice for users looking to maximize value on everyday spending.

The Axis Bank super.money RuPay Credit Card supports UPI, POS terminals, online purchases, and ATM withdrawals, giving users the freedom to transact anywhere — digitally or physically. Its standout feature is a 3% cashback on UPI-based 'Scan & Pay' transactions via the super.money app, and a 1% cashback on all other eligible spending categories.

Key benefits for users:

3% cashback on QR code-based credit transactions made using the super.money app

1% cashback on all other spending (excluding standard exclusions such as fuel surcharge)

Rs 500 cashback cap per billing cycle

1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between ₹400 and ₹4,000 (up to ₹400 per cycle)

No joining or annual fees, making the card lifetime free

Availble in both digital and physical formats

The card runs on RuPay, India’s indigenous card payment network, which has seen massive adoption thanks to its integration with UPI.

What sets it apart?

This is not just another cashback credit card. It taps into India’s growing UPI-first ecosystem, allowing credit card holders to earn rewards not only on traditional card swipes but also on UPI QR scans — something not typically offered by other credit cards in the market. It's a win for users who prefer QR-code payments but also want to benefit from credit card perks.

For example, a customer spending Rs 10,000 monthly via UPI QR scans through the super.money app can earn Rs 300 in cashback. Over a year, that adds up to Rs 3,600 in direct savings — with no fees involved.

Why it matters?

As consumers increasingly adopt UPI for day-to-day payments — from groceries to local transport — the Axis Bank super.money RuPay Credit Card bridges the gap between UPI convenience and credit card rewards.

How to Get It:

Interested customers can apply directly through the super.money app, where onboarding is expected to be fully digital, hassle-free, and instant. The credit card will also be available through Axis Bank’s platforms.

"The card offers unparalleled benefits, including FLAT 3% cashback, making it a game-changer for users seeking maximum value from any transaction," said Prakash Sikaria, Founder & CEO of super.money.

RBI data reveals at end-February 2025, the number of credit cards has more than doubled to around 10.93 crore as compared to December 2019, when there were 5.53 crore cards in circulation.