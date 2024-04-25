Door opens for senior citizens to get health insurance: What should they do

The regulator has introduced new rules asking insurers to offer health insurance products to all age groups. Insurance Products Regulations 2024 replaces the previous requirement that health policies must offer an entry age of at least 65 years.

What does this mean?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Guidelines in 2016 said that health insurance companies should provide entry into their policies at least up to the age of 65 years. “This meant a person had to be 65 years or below at the time of purchasing a health insurance plan,” says Siddharth Singhal, business head - health insurance, Policybazaar.com.







ALSO READ: Pricing key challenge for health insurance of older citizens: Experts Now this cap has been removed. “A person of any age can approach an insurer for a cover and it must be willing to offer it,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder, SecureNow.

Insurers who used to earlier reject proposals citing age will not be able to do so. “Senior citizens who are healthy will be able to gain access to health insurance,” says Amit Bhandari, chief technical officer, Magma HDI General Insurance.

Earlier, senior citizens were forced to choose from a limited set of options. “The removal of age-related cap will provide senior citizens with multiple options across insurers as they will be able to access all the health insurance plans that exist,” says Ashish Yadav, head of products and operations, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.



Senior citizens will get access to products meant for a younger population. “Such plans come with a more comprehensive set of features,” says Yadav.

Many plans will have to undergo modification. “At least 50-60 per cent of health insurance plans currently have age-related caps, which will have to be removed,” says Mehta.





ALSO READ: Irdai removes age limit of 65 yrs for buying health insurance policies When health insurance plans remove the age cap, their pricing may change. “The current products were based on the assumption that they would not have new customers coming in after the age of 65. But now, if that has to be allowed, insurers may have to go back to the drawing board to evaluate whether they need to increase the price, or whether they can still keep the pricing attractive by catering to larger volumes,” says Yadav.



Does this mean senior citizens will find it easier to access health insurance? That remains to be seen. “Insurers still have complete freedom to price the product and underwrite it the way they want to,” says Mehta. He adds that insurers who want to focus on this segment of the population will price their products more attractively. Others may prefer to take a more conservative approach vis-a-vis this segment.

Challenges senior citizens face

The biggest challenge senior citizens face when trying to purchase health insurance coverage is that many of them already have pre-existing diseases.

“A large number of senior citizens have chronic health issues – hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, arthritis, and so on. This leads to loading, which drives the premium higher. It also leads to exclusions,” says Mehta. Some ailments are permanently excluded from coverage, or are covered after a considerable waiting period.



The second challenge comes from pricing. “Age-related premiums can be prohibitively high, making coverage less affordable for many,” says Bhandari. As a person ages, the chances of hospitalisation increase, resulting in higher premiums. “At the same time, many senior citizens would not have an active income, resulting in a double whammy,” says Singhal.

The number of products that a senior citizen can choose from is also limited at present.

When selecting a health insurance plan, seniors should take several key factors into consideration to get a mix of comprehensive coverage and affordability.

“Opting for plans with shorter waiting periods for pre-existing conditions can ensure timely access to coverage,” says Bhandari.



Secondly, strike a balance between the premium you can afford and level of co-pay. “Lower premiums may lead to higher co-pay percentages,” says Bhandari. (Co-payment is a cost-sharing arrangement in health insurance where the insured pays a specified percentage of the medical expenses out of his own pocket, while the insurance company pays the balance.)

Look for a feature like no-claim bonus, which accumulates over successive years and helps combat medical inflation.

Before deciding on a plan, compare features online. “If the premium is very low, understand the limitations of the plan,” says Singhal.

Finally, buy an adequate sum insured. “We recommend at least a Rs 10 lakh sum insured per member combined with a top-up plan of Rs 90 lakh.”



Health insurance for senior citizens

Copayment used to be mandatory for senior citizens but has now become optional. If you can afford a higher premium, you can get rid of the copayment requirement



Many policies now offer customers the option to reduce the waiting period for pre-existing diseases like diabetes and hypertension to one day by paying a higher premium



If you find an annual premium burdensome, you can opt for the quarterly or monthly option (though you must make sure you do not miss out on payments)

Many plans catering to senior citizens offer features like home treatment and nursing care