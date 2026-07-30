GIFT City Outbound Funds: With international funds closing down for SIP

As of July 2026, five outbound retail funds from four fund houses are available. They are dollar-denominated and funded through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). “Investments use up the USD 250,000 Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limit, may attract 20 per cent, Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on remittances above ₹10 lakh, and involve foreign exchange and SWIFT transfer charges,” says Prashant Mishra, founder, Agnam Advisors. He adds, all-in costs run from about 0.65 per cent for the passive funds to over 2 per cent for active ones, against far cheaper domestic index alternatives.