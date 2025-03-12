Dubai 2-year work visa: Indians to benefit from faster, simpler process

Dubai recently introduced updates to its two-year employment visa system, making the process faster and more efficient through AI-driven automation and digital streamlining. With the changes, UAE's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) hope to simplify entry procedures for Indian nationals and streamline the employment visa process.

The two-year employment visa is crucial for expatriates working under a UAE-based employer’s sponsorship, granting them legal residency and access to essential services like banking and healthcare.

Dubai employment visa application process for 2025:

Job offer and employer sponsorship: A confirmed job offer from a UAE-registered employer is required. The employer acts as the sponsor and manages the visa application.

MOHRE work permit approval: The employer secures a work permit from MOHRE, verifying the company’s authorisation to hire foreign professionals.

Entry permit issuance: Once approved, an entry permit is granted, valid for 60 days, allowing the applicant to enter Dubai and complete formalities.

Medical examination: A mandatory medical fitness test, including a blood test and chest X-ray, is required upon arrival.

Emirates ID registration: Applicants must register for an Emirates ID, which includes biometric verification.

Visa stamping and residency approval: The GDRFA stamps the employment visa on the applicant’s passport, finalising their legal residency.

“The Labour Relations Law and its executive regulations have provided private sector establishments with various types of work permits to meet their workforce needs. This facilitates bringing in workers from abroad or contracting with those already within the country, thereby tapping into both local and global talents,” MOHRE shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Who can apply for the Dubai 2-year employment visa? Applicants who have:

A valid passport with at least six months of validity.

A confirmed job offer from a UAE-based employer.

Educational or professional certificates, if required for the job.

A medical clearance certificate from a UAE-approved facility.

MOHRE work permit approval.

Work permit categories

MOHRE offers 13 types of work permits for registered establishments and individuals:

1. A work permit to recruit a worker from outside the UAE

2. Transfer work permit to transfer a foreign worker from one establishment to another

3. A work permit for a resident on a family sponsorship

4. A temporary work permit to hire a worker to complete a job within a specific period

5. One-mission work permit to recruit a worker from abroad to complete a temporary job or a particular project for a specific period

6. A part-time work permit to recruit a worker under a part-time contract where their working hours or days are fewer than a full-time contract. The worker can work for more than one employer after obtaining permission from the ministry

7. A juvenile permit to recruit a juvenile between 15 and 18 years

8. A student training and employment permit to employ a 15-year-old student who is already in the UAE, according to specific regulations and conditions that ensure a suitable training and work environment

9. UAE/GCC national permit to employ a UAE or a GCC national

10. A private teacher work permit for workers who wish to obtain a work permit for private tutors in cooperation with the Ministry of Education

11. National trainee permit to train a UAE national according to accredited academic qualifications

12. A freelance permit issued to self-sponsored foreigners in the UAE who provide services or perform tasks to individuals or companies without being sponsored by a specific employer in the UAE and without having an employment contract

13. A Golden Visa holder permit to employ a worker holding the UAE’s Golden Residence visa

Key updates in 2025

AI-powered visa renewals (Salama system)

The UAE’s ‘Salama’ system automates renewal applications, reducing processing times. Salama is an AI-driven platform designed to verify documents and accelerate the approval process.

Key benefits:

Speed: Visa renewals that once took hours can now be completed in minutes.

Simplicity: Residents can easily access the platform, and the AI automatically recognises their details and displays their dependents’ visa status.

Efficiency: Salama allows residents to download the updated document directly.

Visa-on-arrival expansion for Indians

Eligible Indian passport holders can now obtain a visa on arrival, streamlining entry procedures.

More inclusive family sponsorship rules

Expatriates earning over AED 4,000 per month can now sponsor their spouses, children, and even parents.

The UAE, including Dubai, is home to a large Indian diaspora, with an estimated 3.5 to 4 million Indians residing there, constituting the largest expatriate community in the country.