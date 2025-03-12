Upgrade to Air India's premium economy for Rs 599 more than economy fares

To meet the growing demand for premium travel, private carrier Air India has introduced Premium Economy fares starting at Rs 599 above standard Economy fares on domestic flights for a limited period, offering an affordable upgrade with pricing that varies by route and demand.

Air India has expanded its Premium Economy Class offering, fueled by the doubling of premium seat sales over the past three years.

As India’s only airline offering Premium Economy alongside Business and Economy Class, Air India provides this option on 39 domestic routes, with over 50,000 seats weekly. Nearly 34,000 of these seats serve key metro-to-metro routes: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Bengaluru, and Mumbai-Hyderabad.

Following the retrofit of 27 legacy A320s with a new three-class configuration, Air India will boost Premium Economy seats by 30%, exceeding 65,000 seats weekly. The retrofitted aircraft feature brand-new seats across all cabins and will continue to expand route coverage across India and to short-haul international destinations.

The perks of flying India’s only Premium Economy

Air India’s Premium Economy offers a dedicated cabin with fewer seats than Economy Class and extra legroom, providing a quieter, upscale ambience on board. Air India’s Premium Economy customers enjoy the following benefits additionally:

Free selection of preferred seats throughout the cabin

Priority check-in, boarding, and baggage handling

32-inch seat pitch, 4-inch recline

Superior seat upholstery

An enhanced dining experience with hot complimentary meals served on premium chinaware

Air India now also offers ‘Vista Stream’ across its fleet (except on flights operated by its A350 and upgraded B777 aircraft), offering complimentary wireless inflight entertainment to guests on their personal electronic devices, with a rich entertainment library featuring more than 1,000 hours of content.