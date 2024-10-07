PM Internship Scheme: How much will you be paid? And how to apply?

The internships will last for 12 months, with at least half of the program focusing on hands-on work experience. Companies are now invited to participate and can submit their internship offers until October 10. The portal will be fully open for public registration starting October 12.

Benefits of the scheme

Interns will acquire practical skills by working in real-world business settings. The stipend provided will help interns meet their basic expenses during the internship. This experience will enhance their employability, paving the way for future job opportunities.

Overview of the scheme

Launch date: Officially launched on October 3, 2024, as part of the government's efforts to address youth unemployment.

Objective: To provide internships to 10 million young individuals over the next five years, focusing on bridging the gap between education and employment.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Age: Between 21 and 24 years old.

Employment status: Must not be engaged in full-time employment.

Educational background: At least Class 10. Graduates from premier institutions (like IITs and IIMs) or those with professional qualifications (like CA or CMA) are excluded.

The scheme is also open to youth trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Kaushal Kendras (skill centres).

Income restrictions: Individuals from families with annual incomes exceeding ~8 lakh are not eligible. Individuals from families with government employees are not eligible.

Types of internships: Internships will be available across various sectors, including information technology, banking, healthcare, agriculture and other industries represented by the top 500 companies in India.

Application process

Registration: Eligible candidates can register online at the official portal starting from October 12, 2024.

Application timeline: Companies will submit available internship positions from October 3 to October 10.

Candidates can apply for internships from October 12 to October 25. An AI tool will match candidates with suitable positions based on their profiles.

Selection process: Companies will review applications and make selections between October 27 and November 7. Interns can accept or decline offers from November 8 to November 15.

A one-time joining grant of ~6,000 to cover incidental expenses. Insurance coverage under PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, with premiums paid by the government.

Documents required to apply

Candidates will need the following documents to complete their application:

Aadhaar card

Educational certificates

Passport-size photo

How to register?

Visit the portal: Open the portal at www.pminternship.mca.gov.in

Register yourself: Look for a registration option on the homepage. You’ll likely need to provide basic information such as:

Generate your resume: Based on the information you provide during the registration process, the portal will automatically generate a resume for you. This ensures that your profile aligns with internship opportunities.

Browse available internships: The portal provides a browsing facility where you can filter internship opportunities by:

- Preferred sectors

- Functional roles

- Locations (e.g., state, district)

- Other criteria such as the duration or nature of the internship.

Apply to opportunities: You can apply for up to five internship opportunities that match your preferences.

A grievance redressal mechanism and multilingual helpline (1800-116-090) have been set up to address any issues during the internship process.