PM Internship Scheme: How much will you be paid? And how to apply?

Selected participants will receive a monthly stipend of ~4,500 from the government, with an additional ~500 provided by companies as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Over 2,200 internship opportunities have been listed on the portal for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme.
 

If selected, applicants will get a monthly stipend of ~4,500 from the government, and an additional ~500 by companies as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
 
About PM Internship Scheme
 

This scheme was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 23. And it took off on October 3. The internship program will be rolled out in two phases, aiming to train 10 million youth over a five-year period.
 
The internships will last for 12 months, with at least half of the program focusing on hands-on work experience. Companies are now invited to participate and can submit their internship offers until October 10. The portal will be fully open for public registration starting October 12.
 
Benefits of the scheme
 
Interns will acquire practical skills by working in real-world business settings. The stipend provided will help interns meet their basic expenses during the internship. This experience will enhance their employability, paving the way for future job opportunities.
 
Overview of the scheme 
 
Launch date: Officially launched on October 3, 2024, as part of the government's efforts to address youth unemployment. 
 
Objective: To provide internships to 10 million young individuals over the next five years, focusing on bridging the gap between education and employment. 
 
Eligibility criteria
 
To qualify for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, applicants must meet the following requirements: 
 
Age: Between 21 and 24 years old. 
 
Employment status: Must not be engaged in full-time employment. 
 
Educational background: At least Class 10. Graduates from premier institutions (like IITs and IIMs) or those with professional qualifications (like CA or CMA) are excluded. 
 
The scheme is also open to youth trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Kaushal Kendras (skill centres).
 
Income restrictions: Individuals from families with annual incomes exceeding ~8 lakh are not eligible. Individuals from families with government employees are not eligible.
 
Types of internships: Internships will be available across various sectors, including information technology, banking, healthcare, agriculture and other industries represented by the top 500 companies in India.
 
Application process 
 
Registration: Eligible candidates can register online at the official portal starting from October 12, 2024. 
 
Application timeline: Companies will submit available internship positions from October 3 to October 10. 
 
Candidates can apply for internships from October 12 to October 25. An AI tool will match candidates with suitable positions based on their profiles. 
 
Selection process: Companies will review applications and make selections between October 27 and November 7. Interns can accept or decline offers from November 8 to November 15. 
 
A one-time joining grant of ~6,000 to cover incidental expenses. Insurance coverage under PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, with premiums paid by the government.
 
Documents required to apply
 
Candidates will need the following documents to complete their application:
 
Aadhaar card
 
Educational certificates
 
Passport-size photo
 
How to register?
 
Visit the portal: Open the portal at www.pminternship.mca.gov.in
 
Register yourself: Look for a registration option on the homepage. You’ll likely need to provide basic information such as:
 
Generate your resume: Based on the information you provide during the registration process, the portal will automatically generate a resume for you. This ensures that your profile aligns with internship opportunities.
 
Browse available internships: The portal provides a browsing facility where you can filter internship opportunities by:
 
- Preferred sectors
 
- Functional roles
 
- Locations (e.g., state, district)
 
 - Other criteria such as the duration or nature of the internship.
 
Apply to opportunities: You can apply for up to five internship opportunities that match your preferences.
 
A grievance redressal mechanism and multilingual helpline (1800-116-090) have been set up to address any issues during the internship process. 

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

