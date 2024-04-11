Early in the tenure of non-linked policy you don't like? Surrender it

In December 2023, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued an exposure draft on the surrender value of non-linked insurance policies. Had these proposals been implemented, they would have made the surrendering of life insurance policies much less painful for policyholders. But the guaranteed surrender rates that have come into force from April 1 remain high. Experts say customers should avoid insurance-cum-investment policies due to their low returns and high surrender charges. If they wish to surrender one, the decision should depend on the duration for which they have held the policy.

The exposure draft introduced the concept of threshold premium: any amount above it would not be subject to a surrender charge. An example from the exposure draft will illustrate how the guaranteed surrender value (GSV) would be calculated. Suppose that a customer paid an annual premium of Rs 1 lakh and the threshold premium was Rs 25,000.





If the customer paid three premiums (Rs 3 lakh), the threshold premium would be Rs 75,000 (25,000 x3). The customer would definitely get Rs 2.25 lakh (Rs 3 lakh minus Rs 75,000) back. Surrender charge would only apply on Rs 75,000.



If the surrender value was 35 per cent of threshold premium, she would receive Rs 26,250 (75,000*35%). The GSV she received would be Rs 2,51,250 (25,000+26,250).

Had these proposals been implemented, the policyholder’s losses on surrendering would have been significantly less.

April 1 regime

The box given alongside provides the rates that apply to non-linked policies from April 1, 2024. These rates are at the same as the ones published in the Gazette of India on July 10, 2019.

“This means that longer the policy tenure, more the surrender value. If a policyholder decides to surrender his life insurance policy before it completes three years, the surrender value will be less than if she surrenders it between the fourth and the seventh policy year,” says Naval Goel, chief executive officer, PolicyX.



Under this regime, the policyholder never gets a good deal on surrendering the policy. “For however long you hold a policy, you will never get back the entire premium you have paid, forget about a return on the total premium amount,” says Harsh Roongta, a Sebi-registered investment advisor (RIA) and principal officer, Fee Only Investment Advisors.

Insurers’ argument

Many of these non-linked, traditional plans (money back and endowment policies), have 20-30 year tenures. An insurance company creates a long-term liability for itself when it sells these plans. To meet this liability, it creates long-term assets by investing in long-tenure instruments, usually government securities. When a subscriber surrenders a policy, the insurer has to unwind these investments. If interest rates are up, it could be forced to sell these long-duration bonds at a discount.



Some part of an insurer’s investments could be in equities. If the market is in a bear phase, the insurer may take a on selling its equity holdings. Insurers argue that if surrendering a policy were to become painless and easy, that would lead to immense problems for insurers by creating an asset-liability mismatch.

Another argument advanced by insurers is that it takes a lot of effort by agents and distributors to sell an insurance policy, due to which they have to pay them high upfront commissions. These costs need to be deducted from the premiums when a policy is surrendered.



Low persistency





A major reason for the industry’s low persistency ratio is that policies are mis-sold. When customers realise they have been taken for a ride, they exit.



When an exit happens, whether early or late, at no point does the insurance company, the agent, distributor or bancassurance partner suffer a loss. Owing to the high surrender charges, the only party that ends up paying a heavy price is the customer.

The current structure of high surrender charges and upfront commissions for agents and distributors allows mis-selling to continue.

Should you invest in traditional policies?

Most financial advisers are of the view that individuals should not mix insurance with investment. “Any product that pays a commission as high as 35 per cent in the first year to the agent or the distributor cannot be good for the customer,” says Roongta.

If you calculate the internal rate of return (IRR) of these products, it usually falls between 4 to 6 per cent. Most savvy customers would regard this as a poor rate of return from a product that has a 20-30 year tenure.

“The only class of investors who may perhaps invest in these products is financially non-savvy customers who have so far invested only in real estate and gold. Such customers are often afraid of losing money in the financial markets and go for these products,” says Ravi Saraogi, co-founder, Samasthiti Advisors.

For many such customers, the promise of a guaranteed amount (with which they will be able to meet a certain financial goal) is good enough, even though the IRR may be low.



The rest, who are either financially savvy or have access to good advice, should avoid these products.

Surrendering a policy





Saraogi agrees. “If you are in the early part of the policy tenure, say between three and five years, you should take the loss and quit. Once you have crossed the seven- or 10-year mark, you should get an informed person to calculate the pros and cons. In many cases, it may make sense to continue servicing the policy,” he says.

The premium amount a person has to pay remains fixed throughout the tenure. After 10 years or so, with increasing salaries or earnings, the policyholder may not find the premium so burdensome, which is why a they may continue with the policy.







Guaranteed surrender values under the April 1, 2024 norms

Non-single premiums

Surrendered in 2nd year = 30% of total premiums paid

Surrendered in 3rd year = 35% of total premiums paid

Surrendered in 4th to 7th year = 50% of the total premiums paid

Surrendered before 2 years of maturity = 90% of the total premiums paid

Single premiums (Single pay policies)

Surrendered in the 3rd year = 75% of total premiums paid Policyholders may also evaluate the option of taking a loan against the policy instead of surrendering it, if they are in financial distress and need the money locked up in the policy.