Emaar India unveils Amaris: Rs 4.5 cr green, luxury flats in Gurugram

Emaar India, the Indian arm of the globally renowned real estate giant Emaar, has launched a luxury residential project, Amaris, located in Sector 62, along the upscale Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram.

Spanning across 24,759 square meters (6.118 acres), Amaris will offer a range of luxurious 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences with prices ranging from Rs 3.5 crore per flat to over Rs 6 crore per flat.

The project has already been pre-certified by GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment), underscoring its commitment to sustainable living, and aligning with the government's green mobility and people-centric initiatives.

Sustainability at the Core

Amaris is set to be one of the most eco-friendly luxury projects in Gurugram, with the developers focusing on a holistic approach to sustainability. Over 400 trees will be planted as part of the landscaping, and sustainable features like rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and emission-controlled CPCB IV-rated generators will be implemented to reduce the carbon footprint. The development will also feature outdoor air purifiers, organic waste composters, and electric buggies to reduce car usage within the community, ensuring a cleaner, greener environment for its residents.

For teenagers, the development will feature a multi-sports arena, swimming pool, squash courts, an indoor badminton court, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, and jogging tracks. The sprawling 35,000 sq. ft. clubhouse will also offer spaces for leisure and relaxation, including a reading lounge, restaurant, and banquet hall.

For younger children, Amaris will provide dedicated spaces such as play courts, tunnels, sand pits, climbing mounds, and a kids' pool, along with an activity room and crèche. Adults can unwind in an exclusive clubhouse, while seniors will have access to serene sit-out zones and reading areas designed specifically for their comfort.

The pet lovers will also find Amaris appealing, as the development will feature specially designed pet parks.

Transparent and Streamlined Sales Process

Following its successful approach for transparent sales introduced with the launch of Urban Oasis last year, Emaar India will once again institute a third-party assurance for the launch of Amaris. Interested buyers can submit their Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from November 15 to November 18, 2024. The unit allocation process will follow a draw of lots, which will be livestreamed on Emaar India’s official social media pages. The company is also launching the My Emaar India app to provide a smooth and easily accessible process for clients.

Other Luxury Developments in the Area

In the last 15 months, real estate company DLF has sold out three residential projects in Gurgaon for Rs 20,000 crore. Each unit was sold in the range of Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore, within three to seven days of the pre-launch of the projects. The Golf Course Extension Road micro-market in Gurugram, known for its posh residences and upscale living, continues to attract top real estate developers. Amaris will join several other high-end projects in the area, including M3M Sky City, Sobha International City, and Godrej Summit. These developments are known for their top-notch amenities, exclusive communities, and luxurious living spaces, making the Golf Course Extension Road a coveted address for both investors and homebuyers alike.

Property prices in Gurgaon have seen a tremendous rise since the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to various infrastructure projects, like the Dwarka expressway and the expansion of the Metro network.

Over the last five years, Gurgaon’s residential areas in Wazirabad tehsil like Aralias have seen a 350% hike in circle rate.

"In the secondary market, the Dwarka Expressway micro market stood out as the top performer with completed properties, showing a 44% year-on-year (YOY) increase in the average capital values, followed by the New Gurugram micro market with a 39% increase on a YOY basis,” said property consulting firm Savills India in a report.

The primary market involves the first sale of a property, such as a new launch or ongoing project. In the secondary market, housing or commercial units are reintroduced to the market for rent or sub-sale.

“The New Gurugram micro market leads with a 53% YOY increase in the average capital values of under-construction properties, while Dwarka Expressway holds the second position with a 34% YOY increase. Notably, the New Gurugram micro market has rapidly emerged as a prime destination, attracting both investors and end-users. Its proximity to the newly built Dwarka Expressway ensures seamless connectivity to other parts of the region. This, combined with developing infrastructure, growing interest from multinational corporations, and the development of office and retail assets, has positioned it as the next hotspot in Gurugram,” the report added.