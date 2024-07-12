EPF members now receiving FY 2023-24 interest payments: Here's how to check

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started settling claims at the latest interest rate of 8.25 per cent per annum to outgoing members, it said in a series of posts on X. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp “EPFO has already started settling claims @ 8.25 per cent per annum. Rate of interest is calculated on the basis of income from debt and equity investment of EPFO,” said the pension manager. All continuing EPF members will also receive the credit of interest which was recommended by the Central Board of Trustees in February 2024 and subsequently approved by the Finance Ministry in May this year, it said.

According to the EPFO, 23,04,516 claims have been settled so far, disbursing an amount of Rs 9,260.40 crore to the members inclusive of the latest interest rate declared at 8.25 per cent per annum.

In February, the EPFO had announced 8.25 per cent for financial year 2023-24 for its over 29 crore total subscribers, out of which around 6.8 crore are active contributing subscribers.

EPF members can check if their interest has been credited using various methods, such as the Umang App, the EPF website, SMS service, or the missed call service.

How to EPF balance check through SMS

Open messages on your phone and type in ‘EPFOHO’ followed by your UAN number and the first three letters of your language preference.

For example, type ‘ENG’ for English.

Send the message to 7738299899.

You need to send the message from the mobile number registered with your UAN. If the SMS is sent from another number, the EPFO will not reveal your PF balance.

How to check EPF through a missed call

Give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number.

After placing a missed call, you will receive an SMS with your PF details.

You can also check EPF balance on mobile app

How to check EPF on UMANG app

Download the UMANG App from Play store/Apple app store

Open the app and select your language.

Register yourself using your mobile number.

Choose EPFO from the list of options visible on your mobile phone.

Select ‘View Passbook’ and enter your UAN.

You will get a one-time password (OTP).

Enter the OTP to login.

Click on the company for which you want to view and download the EPF passbook.



The passbook will be displayed on the screen.