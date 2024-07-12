Schengen visa woes: Indians face Rs 109 crore loss due to visa rejections

Indian travellers looking to visit Schengen countries faced major financial setbacks. According to the Schengen Statistics Portal, Indians lost a whopping Rs 109 crore (approximately €12.1 million) due to rejected visa applications. Out of 966,687 applications submitted by Indians, 151,752 were denied.

When a visa application is rejected, the fee paid is non-refundable, leading to considerable losses for applicants. In 2023, Schengen states processed 10,327,572 visa applications, with nationals from third countries submitting 36.38 per cent more applications than the previous year.

Approval and rejection rates

Of the total applications, Schengen states approved 83.23 per cent, granting 10,327,572 visas. However, 1,632,984 applications were rejected, marking a rejection rate of 15.81 per cent. This resulted in applicants spending €130,638,720 on rejected visas. Overall, Schengen states generated €826,205,760 from visa applications, with France receiving the largest amount (€210,067,680) and Luxembourg the least (€898,160).

Schengen vias applications by nationality

The top nationalities applying for Schengen visas were:

1. China: 1,117,365 applications

2. Türkiye: 1,055,885 applications

3. India: 966,687 applications

Indian residents filed 966,687 visa applications in 2023, a 43.87 per cent increase from 2022, accounting for 9.39 per cent of all global Schengen visa requests. Switzerland was the top destination for Indian travellers, receiving 189,646 applications, while Lithuania received the least with only 697 applications.

Rejection and approval rates for Indian applicants

The rejection rate for Indian applications stood at 15.70 per cent, with Malta having the highest non-issuance rate at 45.68 per cent. France rejected the most Indian applications (29,866 out of 189,646). Iceland had the highest approval rate for Indian applicants at 95.43 per cent, with Switzerland approving the most visas (167,016).

Expenditures on Schengen visas

Indian applicants spent €77,334,960 on Schengen visa applications in 2023, with €12,140,160 "wasted" on rejected visas. Since 2014, the EU has generated €571,939,200 from Indian visa applicants.

Reasons for visa rejections

Visas were often rejected due to vague travel intentions, incomplete documentation, and insufficient financial proof. Past visa violations and poor employment histories also played a role in refusals.

Increased visa fees

From June 11, 2024, Schengen visa fees increased by 12 per cent. Adult applicants now pay €90 (approximately Rs 8,000), up from €80 (approximately Rs 7,000), and children aged 6 to 12 pay €45 (approximately Rs 4,000), up from €40 (approximately Rs 3,500). Countries not cooperating in repatriating their citizens might face fees as high as €135 to €180 (approximately Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000).

Tips for Indian travellers

Take additional travel insurance

"There are currently a few plans available that offer the added benefit of refunding visa fees in case of rejection," says Manas Kapoor, Business Head – Travel Insurance at Policybazaar.com. If a visa is rejected due to circumstances beyond the customer's control, and all necessary documents were submitted according to embassy guidelines, the customer is eligible to make a claim.

Refunds for flight cancellations

If the visa gets rejected, only the visa fee is refunded. However, if the customer has purchased travel insurance that covers trip and/or flight cancellations, they are eligible for a refund on flight cancellations. The specific reasons for which they can avail of refunds include sickness, injury, or death of the traveller, a travelling companion, or an immediate family member.

Note: Insurance refund typically applies when the cancellation is due to reasons beyond the traveller's control, such as unforeseen emergencies or medical situations. If the flight cancellation occurs for reasons unrelated to these specific circumstances, the eligibility for a refund may vary based on the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

The same conditions apply to non-refundable hotel fees too, says Manas.

Travel insurance plans for Schengen visas

According to the embassy, customers must have a minimum coverage of either 30,000 euros or an equivalent $50,000 plan. This not only fulfils the visa requirement but also ensures adequate protection while travelling in European countries.