EPF withdrawal rules changed? Here's what the new Scheme 2026 means

The notification of the Employees’ Provident Funds (EPF) Scheme, 2026 has left many Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers wondering whether the rules for withdrawing their provident fund savings have changed. While the new framework does simplify the withdrawal process, it does not give members unrestricted access to their retirement savings.

The new scheme, notified under the Code on Social Security, 2020, reorganises the withdrawal framework by reducing multiple categories into three broad heads, while retaining safeguards to protect members' retirement corpus.

Three broad categories replace multiple withdrawal heads

One of the biggest changes under the EPF Scheme , 2026 is the simplification of advance withdrawal categories. Earlier, members had to choose from numerous specific reasons while applying for partial withdrawals. The new framework groups these into three broad categories:

Essential needs: Covers illness, education and marriage-related expenses. Housing needs: Includes purchase or construction of a house, purchase of a residential plot, repayment of a home loan and renovation or improvement of a house. Special circumstances: Covers situations notified by the Central Board of Trustees, including emergencies and other eligible cases. The move is intended to make the withdrawal process simpler and reduce paperwork for members applying through the EPFO portal. Higher flexibility, but retirement savings remain protected The revised scheme allows members to withdraw up to 100 per cent of their eligible EPF balance for several permitted purposes, depending on the applicable conditions.

However, this does not mean the entire provident fund balance can always be withdrawn at will. Under the new framework, members are generally required to maintain a minimum balance equal to 25 per cent of their total contributions in the EPF account. The provision is meant to ensure that employees continue to retain a meaningful retirement corpus even after making advance withdrawals. The amount that can be withdrawn also continues to depend on the purpose of withdrawal and the eligibility conditions prescribed under the scheme. Has the number of withdrawals changed? Yes, the rules have become more flexible.

Under the simplified structure approved by the Central Board of Trustees, members can make multiple withdrawals during a year, depending on the category of withdrawal and the balance available in their account. This replaces the earlier system, where different purposes carried different limits on the number of withdrawals over a member's service period. For example, withdrawals for medical treatment remain among the most flexible provisions, while housing-related withdrawals continue to be governed by their respective eligibility requirements. One important rule has changed for employees leaving jobs. While partial withdrawals have become simpler, one significant change relates to employees who leave their jobs before retirement.

Under the earlier EPF framework, members who remained unemployed for two months after leaving service could apply for final settlement of their EPF account, subject to prescribed conditions. Under the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, this waiting period has been extended substantially. Employees will now generally have to remain unemployed for 12 months before becoming eligible for premature final settlement of their EPF account. This change applies to final withdrawal after leaving employment and should not be confused with partial withdrawals for eligible purposes such as illness, education or housing. Common situations where EPF advances are available Members can continue to seek advance withdrawals for several life events, including: