RBI Ombudsman Scheme: Know complaint timelines, compensation, appeal rules

Under Clause 10 of the scheme, complaints are not maintainable if they relate to commercial decisions of a regulated entity (RE), disputes between a vendor and an RE, or grievances that customers have not first raised with the RE. “Complaints filed after the 90-day deadline, matters already pending before or decided by a court, tribunal or arbitrator, employer-employee disputes, and complaints that do not disclose any deficiency in service are also excluded. Frivolous or vexatious complaints are liable to be rejected, along with other categories specified under Clause 10,” says Nag.