Your everyday credit card just got better: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank revamp

Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank have announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, India’s most-adopted co-branded credit card with over 5 million customers. Since its launch in 2018, the card has transformed digital payments in India with transparent rewards, zero fees, and seamless convenience.

Enhanced Travel Benefits and Lower Forex Fees

Effective October 11, 2025, the card will reduce the forex markup on international transactions from 3.5% to just 1.99%, making it an even more attractive option for frequent travellers. Prime members continue to enjoy 5% unlimited cashback on shopping and travel bookings via Amazon Pay, while Non-Prime members receive 3% unlimited rewards.

With these updates, the card is not just India’s most rewarding everyday credit card but also an ideal companion for travel, offering value across both daily expenses and international journeys. Key Travel Enhancements Reduced forex markup: 1.99% on international transactions (previously 3.5%) Unlimited cashback on travel bookings: 5% for Prime members, 3% for Non-Prime members Core Benefits That Continue No joining or annual fees

5% unlimited cashback on Amazon shopping for Prime members, 3% for Non-Prime

Always-on 3-month no-cost EMI on eligible Amazon.in purchases

2% cashback on Amazon Pay transactions (excluding rent, tax, education)

1% cashback on all other spends outside Amazon (excluding fuel, rent, tax, education, utilities, and international spends)

1% fuel surcharge waiver

Seamless Digital Experience The card maintains a fully digital onboarding process, ensuring convenience from application to renewal. This reflects Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank’s focus on speed, simplicity, and customer-centric design, solidifying the card’s position as a smart choice for everyday and travel spending.