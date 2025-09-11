Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Your everyday credit card just got better: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank revamp

Your everyday credit card just got better: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank revamp

The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card lowers forex fees, continues 5% unlimited rewards on shopping and travel bookings

1% unlimited cashback on all other spends outside Amazon (excluding fuel, rent, tax, education, utilities, and international spends)
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank have announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, India’s most-adopted co-branded credit card with over 5 million customers. Since its launch in 2018, the card has transformed digital payments in India with transparent rewards, zero fees, and seamless convenience.
 
Enhanced Travel Benefits and Lower Forex Fees
 
Effective October 11, 2025, the card will reduce the forex markup on international transactions from 3.5% to just 1.99%, making it an even more attractive option for frequent travellers. Prime members continue to enjoy 5% unlimited cashback on shopping and travel bookings via Amazon Pay, while Non-Prime members receive 3% unlimited rewards.
 
With these updates, the card is not just India’s most rewarding everyday credit card but also an ideal companion for travel, offering value across both daily expenses and international journeys.
 
Key Travel Enhancements
 
Reduced forex markup: 1.99% on international transactions (previously 3.5%)
 
Unlimited cashback on travel bookings: 5% for Prime members, 3% for Non-Prime members
 
Core Benefits That Continue
 
  • No joining or annual fees
  • 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon shopping for Prime members, 3% for Non-Prime
  • Always-on 3-month no-cost EMI on eligible Amazon.in purchases
  • 2% cashback on Amazon Pay transactions (excluding rent, tax, education)
  • 1% cashback on all other spends outside Amazon (excluding fuel, rent, tax, education, utilities, and international spends)
  • 1% fuel surcharge waiver
  • Seamless Digital Experience
 
The card maintains a fully digital onboarding process, ensuring convenience from application to renewal. This reflects Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank’s focus on speed, simplicity, and customer-centric design, solidifying the card’s position as a smart choice for everyday and travel spending.
 
Industry Leaders on the Upgrade
 
"We’re elevating India’s most trusted co-branded credit card to new heights. Our over 5 million customers have consistently benefited from unlimited cashback, zero fees, and easy redemption. These enhancements reflect our commitment to simplifying credit for everyday life and rewarding experiences, from shopping essentials to travel," said  Mayank Jain, Director – Credit & Lending, Amazon Pay India.
 
"The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card has been one of the fastest-growing co-branded cards in the country. By reducing forex markups and offering enhanced rewards on travel, we are catering to digitally savvy users who want smarter, more rewarding ways to pay," said Vipul Agarwal, Head – Cards & Payment Solutions, ICICI Bank.
 

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

