Small finance banks lead the pack
- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: 7.65 per cent for 2-3 years
- ESAF Small Finance Bank: 7.60 per cent for 444 days
Small finance banks' FD rates
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|
Bank Name
ALSO READ: FD or mutual fund loan? Experts break down the cheaper way to raise cashPrivate banks
- Jammu & Kashmir Bank: 7.30 per cent (888 days)
- IDFC FIRST Bank & IndusInd Bank: around 7.00 per cent (1–2 years)
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|
Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|%
|Tenure
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|6.60
|18 months to 10 years
|Bandhan Bank
|7.20
|2 years to less than 3 years
|City Union Bank
|6.75
|365 days
|CSB Bank
|6.80
|13 months
|DBS Bank
|6.55
|376 days to 600 days
|DCB Bank
|7.20
|27 months to less than 28 months; Above 60 months to 61 months
|Federal Bank
|6.70
|999 days
|HDFC Bank
|6.60
|18 months to less than 21 months
|ICICI Bank
|6.60
|2 years 1 day to 10 years
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.00
|450 days to 2 years
|IndusInd Bank
|7.00
|1 year 1 month to 2 years
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.30
|888 days
|Karur Vysya Bank
|6.65
|333 days
|Karnataka Bank
|6.65
|555 days
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.60
|391 days to 23 months
|RBL Bank
|7.20
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|SBM Bank India
|7.50
|5 years
|South Indian Bank
|6.60
|1 year
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.05
|400 days (TMB400)
|YES Bank
|7.00
|18 months 1 day to less than 5 years
Public-sector banks
- Bank of Maharashtra: 6.70 per cent
- Indian Bank: 6.70 per cent
- Punjab & Sind Bank: 6.70 per cent
Public bank FD rates
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|
Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|%
|Tenure
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|Bank of Baroda
|6.60
|444 days – BoB Square Drive Deposit Scheme
|Bank of India
|6.60
|777 days - Star Utsav
|Bank of Maharashtra
|6.70
|366 days
|Canara Bank
|6.50
|444 days
|Central Bank of India
|6.75
|2222 days; 3333 days
|Indian Bank
|6.70
|444 days
|Indian Overseas Bank
|6.75
|444 days
|Punjab National Bank
|6.60
|390 days
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|6.70
|444 days
|State Bank of India
|6.60
|444 days - Amrit Vrishti
|Union Bank of India
|6.60
|3 years
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app