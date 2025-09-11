Indian households trust bank fixed deposits (FDs) for their stable returns, but with lenders offering a range of interest rates it’s critical to check terms.

Other notable SFB rates:

While higher returns are tempting, experts caution that SFBs are relatively new in the finance industry and may carry higher risk than larger banks. Bank deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh are insured under Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.

Private-sector banks typically offer lower FD returns compared to SFBs but higher than state-owned banks. SBM Bank India leads, offering 7.50 per cent interest rate for five years. RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank and DCB Bank follow closely, all offering around 7.20 per cent for select tenures.

Other competitive private bank rates include:

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: 7.30 per cent (888 days)

IDFC FIRST Bank & IndusInd Bank: around 7.00 per cent (1–2 years)

Large lenders like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank remain in the 6.40-6.60 per cent range, reflecting their stability but modest payouts.