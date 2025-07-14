EPFO grievance portal: Step-by-step guide to raise and track complaints

If you are a member of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) struggling with delayed withdrawals, pending claims, or transfer issues, there is a digital solution for these issues. The grievance management portal of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers a streamlined way to register complaints and track their status without multiple visits to the regional office.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you raise and track grievances on the EPFO portal.

Why use the EPFO grievance portal?

The EPFO Integrated Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) was designed to help members, pensioners, and employers resolve issues such as:

-Delays in claim settlements or PF withdrawals

-Errors in Universal Account Number (UAN) details -Problems with PF transfers between employers -Pension-related disputes -Refund delays or contribution mismatches The portal eliminates the hassle of visiting EPFO offices and allows users to monitor their complaint status online. ALSO READ | 96% of EPFO members received interest for FY25: Mansukh Mandaviya How to raise a complaint online Follow these simple steps to register your grievance: -Visit the portal: Go to https://epfigms.gov.in. -Click ‘Register Grievance’: This option appears prominently on the homepage. -Select your user type: Choose from Member, Pensioner, Employer, or Others (select ‘Others’ if you do not have a UAN).

-Enter details: Input your UAN and captcha code. Click ‘Get Details’ to fetch your account information. -Verify your information: Confirm your name, mobile number, and email ID. -Authenticate via OTP: Enter the one-time password sent to your registered mobile number. -Choose the relevant PF account: Under ‘Personal Details’, select the PF account number for which you’re raising the complaint. -Describe your issue: Select the grievance category, explain the problem clearly in the text box, and upload supporting documents (optional). ALSO READ | Allow gig workers the option to choose between EPF and NPS schemes -Submit and note registration number: After submission, you will get a registration number to track the complaint.