EPFO grievance portal: Step-by-step guide to raise and track complaints

Facing issues with PF withdrawals or transfers? Here's how to use EPFO's online grievance portal to register complaints and track their status easily from home.

Amit Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
If you are a member of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) struggling with delayed withdrawals, pending claims, or transfer issues, there is a digital solution for these issues. The grievance management portal of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers a streamlined way to register complaints and track their status without multiple visits to the regional office.
 
Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you raise and track grievances on the EPFO portal.

Why use the EPFO grievance portal?

 
The EPFO Integrated Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) was designed to help members, pensioners, and employers resolve issues such as: 
-Delays in claim settlements or PF withdrawals
 
-Errors in Universal Account Number (UAN) details
 
-Problems with PF transfers between employers
 
-Pension-related disputes
 
-Refund delays or contribution mismatches
 
The portal eliminates the hassle of visiting EPFO offices and allows users to monitor their complaint status online.  ALSO READ | 96% of EPFO members received interest for FY25: Mansukh Mandaviya

How to raise a complaint online

Follow these simple steps to register your grievance:

-Visit the portal: Go to https://epfigms.gov.in.
 
-Click ‘Register Grievance’: This option appears prominently on the homepage.
 
-Select your user type: Choose from Member, Pensioner, Employer, or Others (select ‘Others’ if you do not have a UAN).
 
-Enter details: Input your UAN and captcha code. Click ‘Get Details’ to fetch your account information.
 
-Verify your information: Confirm your name, mobile number, and email ID.
 
-Authenticate via OTP: Enter the one-time password sent to your registered mobile number.
 
-Choose the relevant PF account: Under ‘Personal Details’, select the PF account number for which you’re raising the complaint.
 
-Describe your issue: Select the grievance category, explain the problem clearly in the text box, and upload supporting documents (optional).
 
-Submit and note registration number: After submission, you will get a registration number to track the complaint.  ALSO READ | Allow gig workers the option to choose between EPF and NPS schemes
 

Tracking and resolution timeline

Once registered, you can monitor updates on the same portal using your registration number. Typically, EPFO aims to resolve complaints within 15 to 30 working days, depending on verification requirements.
 
This online facility is particularly useful for common issues like stuck PF transfers between old and new employers, KYC-related claim rejections, or pension disbursement delays.
 
By using this portal effectively, EPF subscribers can avoid unnecessary follow-ups and ensure faster redressal of grievances.

Topics :EPFOBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

