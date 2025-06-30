Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO credits 8.25% interest for FY25: Check if yours is credited yet

EPFO credits 8.25% interest for FY25: Check if yours is credited yet

EPF subscribers start seeing 8.25% interest for FY25 in passbooks, though there has been no official SMS/email yet. Here's how to check your account and what to know about delays.

EPFO likely to reduce interest rate for FY25 in Friday board meeting

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reportedly started crediting the 8.25 per cent interest for FY25 into members’ EPF accounts. While there has been no official confirmation via SMS or email, several subscribers have observed the interest amount updated in their passbooks.
 

EPF interest rate for FY25 approved

 
The 8.25 per cent rate was proposed by the Central Board of Trustees in February 2025 and subsequently approved by the finance ministry. This interest rate applies to nearly 8 crore EPF subscribers across the country and offers a steady return for long-term retirement savings, especially when compared to traditional savings instruments like fixed deposits.
 
 

When is interest credited?

 
While EPFO calculates interest monthly, it is usually credited in a lump sum after the close of the financial year. Historically, most members see interest reflected between June and August. The credited interest is compounded annually and is only applicable on the employee’s contribution and the EPF portion of the employer’s share, not the pension component.
 

How to check EPF interest credit status

 
Members can check whether the interest has been credited using any of the following methods:
 
EPFO Website:

·  Visit epfindia.gov.in
 
·  Navigate to For Employees > Member Passbook
 
·  Log in using UAN, password, and captcha
 
·  View your latest passbook entries
 
UMANG App:
 
·  Open the app and go to EPFO > Employee Centric Services > View Passbook
 
·  Enter UAN and OTP to view details
 
SMS
 
Send EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number
 
Missed Call
 
Give a missed call to 011-22901406 from your registered number
 
If the interest is not yet visible, members are advised to wait a few days. Delays in system updates are not uncommon. For persistent issues, an online grievance can be raised through the EPFO portal or at the nearest EPFO office.
 

Key Things to Remember

 
·  Interest is credited on the monthly balance but compounded annually.
 
·  Employer’s pension contribution (8.33 per cent) does not earn interest.
 
·  Interest is tax-free if total annual contribution is within Rs 2.5 lakh under the old tax regime.
 
·  Withdrawals during the year earn interest only till the date of withdrawal.
 

Why it matters?

 
EPF remains one of the most secure and tax-efficient retirement savings tools for salaried individuals. With a guaranteed 8.25 per cent annual return for FY25, the timely crediting of interest provides both reassurance and motivation for continued disciplined saving.

