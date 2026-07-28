EPFO paid lower EPS than passbook balance, forum awards 9% interest

An Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscriber has won a case before a consumer commission after proving that he was paid less than the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) withdrawal benefit he was legally entitled to because of an error in EPFO's calculation.

The ruling is significant for EPFO members as it underlines that pension benefits must be calculated strictly according to the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995. And, subscribers can challenge computational mistakes.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kangra at Dharamshala, held the EPFO guilty of deficiency in service after finding that it had wrongly applied the withdrawal benefit formula, resulting in a lower payout. Besides directing EPFO to pay the outstanding amount, the commission also ordered it to pay interest, compensation and litigation costs.

What was the dispute? The complainant, Abhinay Katoch, worked as a clerk through an outsourcing agency at a school in Himachal Pradesh between April 4, 2024 and March 15, 2025. During his employment, provident fund and pension contributions were regularly deposited with the EPFO. After leaving his job, Katoch applied for withdrawal of his EPS benefits. Although his EPF passbook reflected pension-related contributions of Rs 14,230, EPFO credited only Rs 12,750 to his bank account. When his complaints to EPFO failed to resolve the issue, he approached the consumer commission. Where did EPFO go wrong? The dispute was not about the pension contributions shown in the passbook but about the method used to calculate the withdrawal benefit.

Under Para 14 read with Table D of the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995, the EPS withdrawal benefit is calculated using a statutory factor linked to the employee's completed period of service. It is not a refund of the pension contributions visible in the passbook. EPFO argued that after excluding a 16-day non-contributory period, the employee's pensionable service came to 10 months. Accordingly, it applied the 0.85 factor prescribed under Table D. The consumer commission, however, found that EPFO failed to produce any documentary evidence to prove the alleged non-contributory period. It accepted the employee's continuous service of 11 months and 12 days, making the applicable Table D factor 0.94 instead of 0.85.

Using the statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000:

Correct calculation: Rs 15,000 × 0.94 = Rs 14,100

Amount paid by EPFO: Rs 12,750

Shortfall: Rs 1,350 The commission held that the incorrect computation amounted to a deficiency in service. What did the consumer commission order? The commission directed EPFO to: Pay the remaining Rs 1,350 to the employee.

Pay 9 per cent annual interest on the short-paid amount from the date of the underpayment until actual payment.

Pay Rs 1,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment.

Pay Rs 2,500 towards litigation expenses. The order also rejected EPFO's contention that the complaint itself was not maintainable.

Why is this ruling important? Legal experts say the decision reinforces that retirement benefits are statutory rights and cannot be reduced because of administrative or computational errors. Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal & Associates, said the employee succeeded because he was able to establish a clear deficiency in service by producing documentary evidence relating to his employment, contributions and eligibility. Once those records were produced, the burden shifted to EPFO to justify its computation, which it failed to do. She added that the ruling reiterates that statutory benefits are not discretionary and that employees have legal remedies when pension benefits are wrongly calculated.

Pravalikha Batthini, senior associate at Gandhi Law Associates, said the judgment makes it clear that EPFO is accountable for the accuracy of benefits reflected in its records. Where there is a mismatch between the EPFO passbook and the amount actually paid, subscribers are entitled to seek redress, including compensation and interest. She said the ruling is likely to encourage greater transparency and prompt members to verify their pension settlements carefully. According to Shashank Agarwal, Founder of Legum Solis, the judgment highlights that even seemingly small calculation errors can significantly affect employees who depend on retirement savings. He said EPFO members should compare settlement amounts with their passbook entries and challenge any unexplained differences before the appropriate forum.

Diviay Chadha, partner at Singhania & Co., said the ruling reinforces that statutory retirement benefits are enforceable legal rights rather than discretionary payments. It also reminds subscribers that consumer courts remain an effective remedy when public authorities fail to correct pension-related errors. Vinita Sejwal, Advocate at the Delhi High Court, said the judgment underlines that welfare benefits are legal entitlements. Even a minor computational error affecting an employee's statutory rights can invite corrective relief and compensation from consumer forums. Explaining the legal framework, Vipul Jai, partner at PSL Advocates and Solicitors, said EPS withdrawal benefits are governed by Para 14 and Table D of the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995. The benefit is calculated by applying the relevant statutory factor to the prescribed wage ceiling rather than refunding the actual contribution amount. He noted that the commission rejected EPFO's claim of a 16-day non-contributory period because it failed to produce supporting evidence.