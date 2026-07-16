EPFO profile photo update can help avoid delays in PF claims, nominations

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members who use online services should ensure that their profile includes a recent passport-size photograph. While uploading a profile photo is not mandatory for every EPFO transaction, it has become an important part of maintaining updated digital records and can help members complete e-nominations and online claim-related processes without unnecessary hurdles.

The profile photograph forms part of a member’s identity records on the EPFO’s Unified Member Portal and is used during online verification. Members who have not uploaded or updated their photograph may encounter issues while completing certain online services, particularly the e-nomination process.

Why the profile photo matters An updated profile is important as EPFO is expanding its digital services and encourages members to complete processes online instead of visiting field offices. A recent passport-size photograph helps establish a member’s identity during online verification. It is particularly relevant when members submit an e-nomination, which allows them to nominate beneficiaries for their provident fund and related retirement benefits. Having a valid e-nomination ensures that the accumulated EPF corpus, along with benefits under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, can be transferred more smoothly to eligible nominees in the event of the member's death.

If no valid nomination exists, legal heirs or family members may have to submit additional documents and go through a longer claim process before receiving the benefits. Members should also note that uploading a profile photograph alone does not complete the nomination process. The e-nomination becomes valid only after it is electronically authenticated through the Aadhaar-based e-sign facility available on the EPFO portal. How to upload or update your EPFO profile photo Members can update their photograph through the EPFO Unified Member Portal by following these steps: Log in to the EPFO Unified Member Portal using your Universal Account Number, password and captcha.

Open the dashboard and go to the Profile or View section, depending on the portal version.

Select the option to upload or update your profile photograph.

Upload a recent passport-size photograph in the prescribed format.

Save the changes and confirm that the updated image appears correctly in your profile. Once the photograph has been updated, members can proceed with completing their e-nomination or other online services, if required.

Who can be nominated for EPF benefits? EPFO allows nominations only from eligible family members as defined under its rules. For male subscribers, eligible family members include: Wife

Children (married or unmarried)

Dependent parents

Widow of a deceased son and his children For female subscribers, eligible family members include: Husband

Children (married or unmarried)

Dependent parents

Dependent parents of the spouse

Widow of a deceased son and his children Married members are required to declare their spouse as part of their family details, even if they wish to distribute provident fund benefits differently. Under EPFO rules, the spouse and children are treated as family members for pension-related benefits and must be included in the family records.

Members are also required to provide supporting details, including Aadhaar information and a photograph of the nominated family member while completing the nomination process. Keep your EPFO profile fully updated A profile photo is only one part of maintaining an accurate EPFO account. Members should periodically verify that the following information is correctly updated and linked with their Universal Account Number: Aadhaar

PAN

Bank account details

Mobile number

Email address Keeping these records updated can reduce the chances of verification failures and delays while filing online claims, updating personal information or accessing other EPFO services.