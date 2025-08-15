EPFO rule change: easier Aadhaar-UAN link, faster payouts for families

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out fresh rules to make it simpler for its over 27 crore members to link Aadhaar with their Universal Account Number (UAN) and correct personal details. The move is aimed at cutting red tape, reducing employer dependency and speeding up benefit settlements.

Direct Aadhaar-UAN linking if details match

Members whose name, gender and date of birth match in both Aadhaar and UAN records can now approach their employer directly for Aadhaar seeding through the KYC function on the employer portal. In such cases, no additional EPFO approval will be needed.

Earlier, even straightforward matches often got delayed due to multiple verification layers.

Simplified Joint Declaration (JD) process EPFO has overhauled its Joint Declaration (JD) mechanism for cases where Aadhaar and UAN details do not match, or where a wrong Aadhaar has been linked. Employer-led corrections: Employers can submit a JD request online to rectify name, gender or date of birth mismatches, or to update an incorrect Aadhaar. For closed units or absent employers: Members can submit a physical JD, attested by authorised officials, at the Public Relations Officer (PRO) counter of the regional office. After verification, the PRO will upload the details for further processing. However, changes to Aadhaar details that are already verified will not be permitted.