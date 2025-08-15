EPFO rule change: easier Aadhaar-UAN link, faster payouts for families

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out fresh rules to make it simpler for its over 27 crore members to link Aadhaar with their Universal Account Number (UAN) and correct personal details. The move is aimed at cutting red tape, reducing employer dependency and speeding up benefit settlements.
Direct Aadhaar-UAN linking if details match
Members whose name, gender and date of birth match in both Aadhaar and UAN records can now approach their employer directly for Aadhaar seeding through the KYC function on the employer portal. In such cases, no additional EPFO approval will be needed.
Earlier, even straightforward matches often got delayed due to multiple verification layers.
Simplified Joint Declaration (JD) process
EPFO has overhauled its Joint Declaration (JD) mechanism for cases where Aadhaar and UAN details do not match, or where a wrong Aadhaar has been linked.
Employer-led corrections: Employers can submit a JD request online to rectify name, gender or date of birth mismatches, or to update an incorrect Aadhaar.
For closed units or absent employers: Members can submit a physical JD, attested by authorised officials, at the Public Relations Officer (PRO) counter of the regional office. After verification, the PRO will upload the details for further processing.
However, changes to Aadhaar details that are already verified will not be permitted.
Relief for minor beneficiaries
In a significant change to claim settlements after a member’s death, no guardianship certificate will be required for minors if benefits are credited directly to the child’s bank account. Officials have been told to help claimants open accounts in the minor’s name so that both lump sum settlements and pension amounts can be credited without delay.
Linking via UMANG app
EPFO has also reminded members they can link Aadhaar to UAN using the UMANG mobile app:
Enter UAN and verify OTP sent to the registered mobile number.
Enter Aadhaar details and verify OTP sent to Aadhaar-linked mobile and email.
On successful verification, Aadhaar will be linked to UAN.
Why it matters?
The updated rules are designed to speed up access to provident fund services, minimise paperwork, and ensure timely payouts, especially in sensitive cases like those involving minors, without unnecessary procedural hurdles.
