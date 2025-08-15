UPI 'collect requests' to end from October: here's how it will affect you

From October 1, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will discontinue the ‘collect request’ feature for peer-to-peer (P2P) Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. The move aims to plug rising cases of fraud and misuse.

What is changing?

The ‘collect request’ feature allows UPI users to send a payment request to another person, say, to split a dinner bill or remind a friend to return borrowed money. The recipient can accept or decline the request.

While designed for convenience, this feature has increasingly been exploited by fraudsters, often targeting unsuspecting users into approving bogus payment requests. From October, no P2P collect requests will be allowed.

What you can still do This ban applies only to P2P collect requests, not to normal UPI payments. You can continue to: Send money to friends or family by entering their UPI ID or scanning a QR code. Make payments to merchants or verified businesses through UPI. The change is expected to make UPI safer for individuals by removing a common fraud vector. However, it will also mean losing a convenient tool for requesting money from contacts.