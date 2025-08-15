Home / Finance / Personal Finance / FASTag annual pass goes live: Here's how to get yours and save up to ₹17000

FASTag annual pass goes live: Here's how to get yours and save up to ₹17000

FASTag annual pass is now live at Rs 3,000 for 200 trips, helping private car owners save up to Rs 17,000 a year on highway tolls. Here's who can apply and how to get it.

toll plaza, fastag, fast tag, tolling fee
FASTag annual pass
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Beginning August 15, private car owners can start buying the annual FASTag pass, a move aimed at making highway travel simpler and more affordable. Priced at ~3,000, the pass allows up to 200 toll-free trips on national highways, offering significant savings for frequent travellers.
 

What the pass offers

The annual FASTag is available only for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. Key details include:
 
Cost: Rs 3,000 for up to 200 toll plaza crossings.
 
Validity: One year from activation or until 200 trips are used, whichever comes first.
 
Eligibility: Private light motor vehicles (LMVs) only.
 
Activation: Through the Rajmarg Yatra App or the official NHAI and MoRTH websites.
 
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari called the initiative a “transformative step” for private highway users, aiming to reduce waiting times at tolls and simplify payments for regular commuters.
   

How much you can save

The FASTag annual pass could be a real money-saver for those travelling often on highways:
 
Average toll for cars: Rs 50–120 per trip.
 
For 200 trips at Rs 100 each, annual toll costs would normally total Rs 20,000. With the pass, it drops to Rs 3,000, saving Rs 17,000 or 85 per cent.
 
Even for 100 trips at Rs 80 each, users save Rs 5,000 over the year.
 

Who can apply

The annual pass can only be activated on FASTags linked to a valid Vehicle Registration Number (VRN). FASTags registered with just a chassis number are not eligible.
 

Documents required

To apply for the pass, vehicle owners need:
 
  • Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) 
  • Passport-size photograph of the owner 
  • KYC documents as per the owner category 
  • ID and address proof
 

How to get the FASTag annual pass

You don’t need to buy a new FASTag if you already have one, as long as it is properly linked to your VRN and not blacklisted.
 
The pass can be purchased and activated online, primarily through the Rajmarg Yatra App and NHAI website.
 
Once eligibility is verified, the Rs 3,000 payment confirms activation, usually within two hours.
 

How will it help

 
-Cuts frequent deductions from FASTag wallets.
 
-Reduces delays and disputes at toll plazas, especially those spaced under 60 km apart.
 
-Helps daily commuters, inter-city travellers, and weekend road-trippers save time and money.
 
-Simplifies annual toll budgeting with one upfront payment.
 
The pass goes live from today, so private car owners planning regular highway journeys can now secure their FASTag and enjoy faster, hassle-free travel while keeping costs in check.

Topics :FASTagsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

