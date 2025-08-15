FASTag annual pass goes live: Here's how to get yours and save up to ₹17000

Beginning August 15, private car owners can start buying the annual FASTag pass , a move aimed at making highway travel simpler and more affordable. Priced at ~3,000, the pass allows up to 200 toll-free trips on national highways, offering significant savings for frequent travellers.

What the pass offers

The annual FASTag is available only for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. Key details include:

Cost: Rs 3,000 for up to 200 toll plaza crossings.

Validity: One year from activation or until 200 trips are used, whichever comes first.

Eligibility: Private light motor vehicles (LMVs) only.

Activation: Through the Rajmarg Yatra App or the official NHAI and MoRTH websites. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari called the initiative a “transformative step” for private highway users, aiming to reduce waiting times at tolls and simplify payments for regular commuters. How much you can save The FASTag annual pass could be a real money-saver for those travelling often on highways: Average toll for cars: Rs 50–120 per trip. For 200 trips at Rs 100 each, annual toll costs would normally total Rs 20,000. With the pass, it drops to Rs 3,000, saving Rs 17,000 or 85 per cent.

Even for 100 trips at Rs 80 each, users save Rs 5,000 over the year. Who can apply The annual pass can only be activated on FASTags linked to a valid Vehicle Registration Number (VRN). FASTags registered with just a chassis number are not eligible. Documents required To apply for the pass, vehicle owners need: Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Passport-size photograph of the owner

KYC documents as per the owner category

ID and address proof How to get the FASTag annual pass You don’t need to buy a new FASTag if you already have one, as long as it is properly linked to your VRN and not blacklisted.