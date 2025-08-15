Car loans start from 7.6% in August: Check fee waivers & bank deals here

Buying a new car in August could be slightly easier on the pocket if you shop around for the best loan deals. Data compiled by Paisabazaar.com shows that state-run lenders are keeping interest rates competitive, with some offering temporary waivers on processing fees to draw in customers.

Top lenders with the lowest car loan rates

The cheapest rates currently come from UCO Bank at 7.60 per cent per annum (pa), followed closely by Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra at 7.70 per cent pa each. Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank also start at 7.75 per cent.

For a Rs 5 lakh loan over five years, these rates translate into EMIs starting from around Rs 10,043 per month at UCO Bank. At the higher end of the range, rates go up to 14.25 per cent p.a. at Punjab & Sind Bank, pushing EMIs to nearly Rs 11,700.

Car Loan Processing fee waivers and concessions Some lenders are trying to sweeten the deal: Canara Bank: 100 per cent waiver on processing fees under its Retail Loan Festival scheme until 30 September 2025. Punjab & Sind Bank: Up to 50 per cent concession on processing fees for its “PSB Apna Vahan Sugam” product. Bank of Maharashtra: 0.25 per cent interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and long-standing customers. Processing charges otherwise range from as low as Rs 500 (Indian Overseas Bank) to as high as Rs 20,000 (Central Bank of India), depending on the loan amount.