Home / Finance / Personal Finance / As equity markets wobble, fixed deposits can be an appealing alternative

As equity markets wobble, fixed deposits can be an appealing alternative

With equity markets under pressure amid the West Asia conflict and interest rates expected to remain steady, fixed deposits are regaining appeal among low-risk investors

Fixed Deposit
premium
Representative image from file.
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 6:53 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
With the equity going through a spot of volatility, thanks to the West Asia conflict that has spread like a contagion across sectors and economies, some might want to take a second look at fixed deposits, one of the lowest-risk investment instruments in the market. But because of their low-risk profile, the returns are also decidedly lower than what other instruments might offer over a comparable time period. With the Reserve Bank of India also unlikely to cut rates any time soon, FDs are likely to stay steady for some time. Use this table from Paisabazaar to compare FD rates across banks and identify the highest returns available for their preferred tenure. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Can cancelling a credit card hurt your score? Here's all you need to know

Fund review: Kotak Large & Midcap Fund

Premium

Contra funds: Can you weather the long periods of underperformance?

Senior citizen fixed deposit rates rise to 8.3%: Check best offers

Fixed deposit rates at 6-8.1% in mid-May: Check best offers across banks

Topics :Fixed Depositfixed deposit ratesGuide to Personal FinancePersonal Finance

First Published: May 14 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story