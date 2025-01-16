Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jeep India reintroduces Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 for off-road adventures

The Limited (O) 4x4 AT is Rs. 2.3 lakh more expensive than its 4x2 AT counterpart, priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Jeep India has reintroduced the Meridian Limited (O) 4x4, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 36.79 lakh. Launched in October 2024, the updated Meridian SUV is offered in four variants: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland, catering to off-road enthusiasts seeking power and performance on diverse terrains.
 
The first three variants were offered exclusively with a 4x2 drivetrain in both manual and automatic options, while the 4x4 configuration was available in the top-spec Overland variant. At the current price, the Limited (O) 4x4 AT is Rs 2.3 lakh more expensive than its 4x2 AT counterpart, priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
 
Custom accessories now available for Meridian
 
Jeep India has also introduced an optional accessory package for the 2025 Meridian. This package includes decals for the hood, side profile, and headlights, along with customisable ambient lighting. Bookings for the updated Jeep Meridian, including the Limited (O) 4x4 AT variant and the optional accessories package, are now open at Jeep dealerships across India.
 
Versatile configurations and advanced features
 
The 2025 Jeep Meridian is available in both five- and seven-seat configurations. The five-seater option is limited to the base Longitude trim, while the seven-seater layout is offered across variants. Features on offer include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and a powered tailgate among others. The range-topping Overland trim also comes equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.
 
Powerful engine and transmission options

The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder MultiJet diesel engine that belts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The SUV offers a choice between a six-speed manual and a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The top-of-the-line Overland variant is available exclusively with the automatic transmission.
   

Jeep Meridian Limited (O) top specs

  • 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine
  • 70+ active & passive safety features
  • 10.1-inch full HD touchscreen media center
  • 30+ Alexa home-to-vehicle connected services
  • Automatic SOS call, remote engine start/stop
  • 481-liter boot space with 5 occupants (for 7-seat config)
First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

