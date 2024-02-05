Explained: Paytm fiasco impact on mutual fund investors

As per the report, 19 AMCs with no exposure to Paytm are: 360 One, Axis, Bank of India, Baroda BNP Paribas, Canara Robeco, DSP, Invesco, ITI, LIC, NJ, PGIM, PPFAS, Quantum, Samco, Shriram, Sundaram, Taurus, Trust, Whiteoak.

At least nineteen out of a total of 23 asset management companies (AMCs) do not include One97 Communication Ltd (Paytm) in their portfolios, and nine of these 19 AMCs have no exposure to Paytm through their active mutual funds, revealed data gathered by fintech startup Fisdom.