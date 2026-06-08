Eyeing SpaceX, OpenAI stocks? Global investment platforms offer access

Three high-value initial public offerings (IPOs) expected in the United States (US) market — SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI — have sparked interest among equity investors worldwide.

Several platforms now allow Indian investors to buy foreign stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) route. Investors should undertake considerable due diligence while selecting a platform.

Indian investors cannot participate directly in IPOs in the US market, but they can buy these stocks once they are listed on exchanges.

“Primary-market allocations are routed through underwriting syndicates that largely serve US institutions and a few domestic retail channels controlled by banks. Indian investors using the LRS route access US markets through a partner broker that does not sit in the IPO allocation chain,” says Viram Shah, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Vested Finance.

Platforms allow investors to build the portfolio they want. “A fund gives investors a fund manager’s basket, whereas a platform gives them the whole opportunity set and lets them decide,” says Shah.

Indian mutual funds investing abroad share an industry-wide cap of $7 billion and a separate $1 billion cap for overseas ETFs. Several large fund houses have paused or capped fresh subscriptions into their international schemes because the overseas investment ceiling is close to being exhausted. Investors who want global exposure through the mutual fund route may find the door shut when they want to invest.

International investing also provides a currency hedge. The rupee tends to depreciate against the US dollar and many other global currencies. “Rupee depreciation can benefit investors who hold foreign-currency assets,” says Dhawan.

These platforms provide access to sectors or stocks that are unavailable or under-represented in India. “Indian investors can get exposure to semiconductor, artificial intelligence or electric vehicle stocks,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.

A portfolio invested only in India exposes investors to macroeconomic and other risks specific to India. “Global investing can improve geographic diversification and reduce exposure to single-country risk,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

These platforms also offer fractional investing, which makes even high-priced US stocks accessible.

“The LRS route also makes sense for investors who face the closed-door problem on the mutual fund side but want international exposure,” says Shah.

The LRS route suits investors who want to manage their global allocation actively, who want direct ownership of specific companies, have a reasonably long horizon and are comfortable with currency volatility.

Estate planning rules create added complexities. In some geographies, investors may be required to pay estate or inheritance tax.

International investing is operationally complex. “Banks require specific forms to be filled for transferring money under LRS. Income-tax return filing also becomes more complicated,” says Dhawan.

The LRS route is less suited to investors who would rather hand over investment decisions entirely to a fund manager. “Investors who want operationally simple products, do not want tax-reporting complexity, or want to avoid succession-related challenges should also stay away,” says Dhawan.

“Sophisticated investors who have a large portfolio, a long investment horizon and the ability to take considerable risk may benefit from international exposure through this route,” says Pandya.

Investors planning for international goals, such as foreign education for children and overseas travel, which involve expenses in a foreign currency, may also find this route useful.

“Investors should check whether the platform helps with A2 remittance handling, tax collected at source (TCS), and year-end reporting for foreign-asset disclosure,” says Shah.

Check the platform's tax-reporting module. “It should offer proper reports that make it easier for investors to file their tax returns correctly in India,” says Dhawan.

Direct foreign investing requires robust research. Without it, investors may make poor decisions and end up investing in hot stocks and themes. “Investors who do not understand global markets should avoid this route,” says Pandya.

Investors making very small investments may not find this route ideal.

Compare all costs before selecting a platform. These include remittance costs, one-time charges and withdrawal fees.

Also understand where the assets are actually held, who safeguards them and whether the securities will be protected if the platform goes out of business.

Check the range of investments available on the platform, the promoter's credentials and regulatory approvals.

“Investors should check whether the platform works with a regulated US broker-dealer, whether their securities are protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and whether the securities are held in their name,” says Shah.

Follow LRS norms