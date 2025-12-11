Office tower in Dubai named after Shah Rukh Khan sold out for Rs 5000 crore

In one of Dubai’s biggest commercial real estate deals this year, Danube Group has sold out a one-million sq ft premium office tower named after Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, clocking over Rs 5,000 crore in sales amid soaring demand for Grade A office space in the emirate.

Reportedly, Shahrukhz Danube will boost grand interiors as a 56-storey premium commercial building with 40+ amenities. The property will also include a state of Khan in his iconic DDLJ pose, spreading his arms at the entrance. The project — ‘SHAHRUKHZ by Danube’, located on Sheikh Zayed Road — is being developed at a cost of around Rs 3,500 crore and will be completed by 2029.

Shahrukhz by Danube is a landmark 55-storey premium commercial tower being developed by Danube Properties on Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, Spanning over 1 million square feet of built-up area, the property is said to be completed by the second quarter of 2029. The property prices is said to be starting at $460,000. At a packed launch event on Tuesday night at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, attended by nearly 7,000 brokers and industry participants, Danube Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan announced that the tower had been fully sold out. Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the event, recalled his long-standing bond with the city.

The project offers more than one million square feet of Grade-A office space designed for global businesses, startups and corporate headquarters. “To see a project of this scale in Dubai carry my name is both an honour and a reminder of how generosity and vision can come together. Dubai has always embraced me with warmth — it's a city built on courage, imagination and the belief that nothing is impossible,” Khan said. Sales exceed expectations Danube has recorded AED 2.1 billion (over Rs 5,000 crore) in pre-launch sales — far surpassing initial projections. Sajan said the project cost would be financed through internal accruals and customer advances.

“The commercial project is set to become one of the most prestigious business landmarks in Dubai,” said Sajan, who was born in Mumbai and moved to Dubai decades ago. He hinted that more towers named after Shah Rukh Khan could be launched, given the success of the first. Standout feature The project’s standout features include a helicopter pad on the 56th floor, 40+ premium amenities, 1,000+ parking spaces, 13 high-speed elevators and exclusive lounges on the 33rd and 55th floors, creating a high-end corporate environment for global businesses and investors Strong demand and scarcity of Grade A office space

According to Adel Sajan, Managing Director of Danube Group, the celebrity-branded commercial tower was conceptualised after studying more than 100 prime office projects globally. Of the one million sq ft planned, more than 900,000 sq ft will be office space — a segment that is witnessing a supply crunch in Dubai. “There is a scarcity of Grade A office space in the city even as demand from multinational companies remains extremely strong,” Adel said. He added that both the commercial and residential segments of Dubai’s property market should remain buoyant in the coming years. Danube’s expanding real estate footprint