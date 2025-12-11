Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Office tower in Dubai named after Shah Rukh Khan sold out for Rs 5000 crore

Office tower in Dubai named after Shah Rukh Khan sold out for Rs 5000 crore

The project - 'SHAHRUKHZ by Danube', located on Sheikh Zayed Road - is being developed at a cost of around Rs 3,500 crore and will be completed by 2029.

On Friday, Khan attended the grand launch event in Mumbai with the founder and chairman of the Dubai-based Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan.
On Friday, Khan attended the grand launch event in Mumbai with the founder and chairman of the Dubai-based Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:46 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
In one of Dubai’s biggest commercial real estate deals this year, Danube Group has sold out a one-million sq ft premium office tower named after Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, clocking over Rs 5,000 crore in sales amid soaring demand for Grade A office space in the emirate.
 
The project — ‘SHAHRUKHZ by Danube’, located on Sheikh Zayed Road — is being developed at a cost of around Rs 3,500 crore and will be completed by 2029. 
Reportedly, Shahrukhz Danube will boost grand interiors as a 56-storey premium commercial building with 40+ amenities. The property will also include a state of Khan in his iconic DDLJ pose, spreading his arms at the entrance.
 
Spanning over 1 million square feet of built-up area, the property is said to be completed by the second quarter of 2029. The property prices is said to be starting at $460,000. 
Shahrukhz by Danube is a landmark 55-storey premium commercial tower being developed by Danube Properties on Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road,
   
At a packed launch event on Tuesday night at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, attended by nearly 7,000 brokers and industry participants, Danube Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan announced that the tower had been fully sold out. Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the event, recalled his long-standing bond with the city.
 
“To see a project of this scale in Dubai carry my name is both an honour and a reminder of how generosity and vision can come together. Dubai has always embraced me with warmth — it's a city built on courage, imagination and the belief that nothing is impossible,” Khan said. 
The project offers more than one million square feet of Grade-A office space designed for global businesses, startups and corporate headquarters.
 
Sales exceed expectations
 
Danube has recorded AED 2.1 billion (over Rs 5,000 crore) in pre-launch sales — far surpassing initial projections. Sajan said the project cost would be financed through internal accruals and customer advances.
 
“The commercial project is set to become one of the most prestigious business landmarks in Dubai,” said Sajan, who was born in Mumbai and moved to Dubai decades ago. He hinted that more towers named after Shah Rukh Khan could be launched, given the success of the first.  Standout feature  The project’s standout features include a helicopter pad on the 56th floor, 40+ premium amenities, 1,000+ parking spaces, 13 high-speed elevators and exclusive lounges on the 33rd and 55th floors, creating a high-end corporate environment for global businesses and investors
 
Strong demand and scarcity of Grade A office space
 
According to Adel Sajan, Managing Director of Danube Group, the celebrity-branded commercial tower was conceptualised after studying more than 100 prime office projects globally.
 
Of the one million sq ft planned, more than 900,000 sq ft will be office space — a segment that is witnessing a supply crunch in Dubai.
 
“There is a scarcity of Grade A office space in the city even as demand from multinational companies remains extremely strong,” Adel said. He added that both the commercial and residential segments of Dubai’s property market should remain buoyant in the coming years.
 
Danube’s expanding real estate footprint
 
Danube Properties, part of the diversified Danube Group founded in 1993, entered the real estate business only in 2014. Since then, it has launched 40 projects, with 18 already delivered and the remainder under construction.
 
This year, the company expects to notch property sales of Rs 22,000 crore, with Indian buyers contributing around 25% of total demand — a testament to the continued appetite for Dubai real estate among affluent Indians.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo chaos exposes truth: Your travel insurance may still not save you

Premium

Don't be fazed by one-year return; ELSS long-term record is robust

Kerala government holiday list 2026: Key dates of bank and office closures

Cyber-crime cases can't trigger full bank account freezes, rules HC

Pay Day just got pricier: New credit card offers 37.5% Salary Day rewards

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story