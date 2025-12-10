Kerala government holiday list 2026: Key dates of bank and office closures

Kerala has released a list of public holidays for 2026, offering clarity to state government employees, banks, financial institutions and the wider public. The notification, issued under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and published in the Kerala Gazette Extraordinary on 31 October 2025, outlines the days when government offices and notified establishments will remain closed.

This schedule, finalised by the General Administration (Co-ordination) Department, also covers holidays for commercial and co-operative banks as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Why this list matters for consumers

Public holiday schedules have a direct bearing on banking transactions, branch availability, government service delivery, and the planning of statutory and financial activities. For individuals and businesses, advance knowledge of these dates helps in managing monthly payments, compliance deadlines and travel or administrative appointments.

Full list of Kerala public holidays in 2026 In addition to Sundays, the following dates will be observed as public holidays across Kerala in 2026: Mannam Jayanthi – 2 January (Friday) Republic Day – 26 January (Monday) Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)* – 20 March (Friday) Annual closing of accounts of commercial and co-operative banks – 1 April (Wednesday) Maundy Thursday – 2 April (Thursday) Good Friday – 3 April (Friday) Dr B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi – 14 April (Tuesday) Vishu – 15 April (Wednesday) May Day – 1 May (Friday) Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)* – 27 May (Wednesday)

Independence Day – 15 August (Saturday) First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif* – 25 August (Tuesday) Thiruvonam – 26 August (Wednesday) Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi – 28 August (Friday) Sreekrishna Jayanthi – 4 September (Friday) Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi – 21 September (Monday) Gandhi Jayanthi – 2 October (Friday) Mahanavami – 20 October (Tuesday) Vijayadasami – 21 October (Wednesday) Christmas – 25 December (Friday) Dates marked with an asterisk are subject to change based on the appearance of the moon. Festivals falling on Sundays in 2026 Some festivals coincide with Sundays, which are already public holidays. The notification clarifies that bank branches that operate on Sundays will treat the following as holidays as well: