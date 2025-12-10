Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Kerala government holiday list 2026: Key dates of bank and office closures

Kerala government holiday list 2026: Key dates of bank and office closures

State confirms key dates for banks and financial institutions when they will remain closed, including festivals and annual accounting closures

Q1FY26 GDP growth, India GDP April June 2025, India economic growth Q1FY26, factory output slowdown India, India private capex trends, farm sector growth India, India services sector growth, Q1FY26 industrial output, rural demand India 2025, urban de
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Kerala has released a list of public holidays for 2026, offering clarity to state government employees, banks, financial institutions and the wider public. The notification, issued under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and published in the Kerala Gazette Extraordinary on 31 October 2025, outlines the days when government offices and notified establishments will remain closed. 
This schedule, finalised by the General Administration (Co-ordination) Department, also covers holidays for commercial and co-operative banks as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
 

Why this list matters for consumers

 
Public holiday schedules have a direct bearing on banking transactions, branch availability, government service delivery, and the planning of statutory and financial activities. For individuals and businesses, advance knowledge of these dates helps in managing monthly payments, compliance deadlines and travel or administrative appointments.
 

Full list of Kerala public holidays in 2026

 
In addition to Sundays, the following dates will be observed as public holidays across Kerala in 2026:
 
Mannam Jayanthi – 2 January (Friday)
 
Republic Day – 26 January (Monday)
 
Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)* – 20 March (Friday)
 
Annual closing of accounts of commercial and co-operative banks – 1 April (Wednesday)
 
Maundy Thursday – 2 April (Thursday)
 
Good Friday – 3 April (Friday)
 
Dr B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi – 14 April (Tuesday)
 
Vishu – 15 April (Wednesday)
 
May Day – 1 May (Friday)
 
Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)* – 27 May (Wednesday)
 
Independence Day – 15 August (Saturday)
 
First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif* – 25 August (Tuesday)
 
Thiruvonam – 26 August (Wednesday)
 
Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi – 28 August (Friday)
 
Sreekrishna Jayanthi – 4 September (Friday)
 
Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi – 21 September (Monday)
 
Gandhi Jayanthi – 2 October (Friday)
 
Mahanavami – 20 October (Tuesday)
 
Vijayadasami – 21 October (Wednesday)
 
Christmas – 25 December (Friday)
 
Dates marked with an asterisk are subject to change based on the appearance of the moon.
 
Festivals falling on Sundays in 2026
 
Some festivals coincide with Sundays, which are already public holidays. The notification clarifies that bank branches that operate on Sundays will treat the following as holidays as well:
 
Mahasivarathri – 15 February (Sunday)
 
Easter – 5 April (Sunday)
 
Deepavali – 8 November (Sunday)
 
Additional rules for industrial and commercial establishments
 
The holiday list for institutions governed by labour laws, such as the Industrial Disputes Act, Shops and Commercial Establishment Act and Minimum Wages Act, will continue to follow the Kerala Industrial Establishments (National and Festival Holidays) Act, 1958. This means that private sector employers must comply with separate statutory norms for paid holidays.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pay Day just got pricier: New credit card offers 37.5% Salary Day rewards

Gold outperformed everything in 2025: What investors should expect in 2026

SBI Card's new lounge access rules from 2026: Key changes for flyers

PaRRVA explained: Sebi's verification tool to check performance claims

Silver up 91% in 2025, outshines equities as demand from EVs, solar soars

Topics :BS Web ReportsPersonal Finance Kerala governmentHolidayPublic holidays

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story