If you find yourself in a situation where your bank fails to address your concerns adequately, it's important to know that you have recourse through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Ombudsman. To assist you in this process, here is a quick guide on how to file a complaint against your bank with the RBI Ombudsman for an effective resolution of your issues.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the Banking Ombudsman Scheme?

The Banking Ombudsman Scheme is a ‘grievance redressal scheme’ implemented by RBI to resolve complaints about certain services rendered by banks.



Who is an RBI Ombudsman?

The Banking Ombudsman is a senior official appointed by RBI to resolve customer complaints against the shortcomings in stipulated banking services covered under the grounds of complaint specified under Clause 3(1)(g) of the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021 (RB-IOS, 2021).

Eligibility criteria for filing a complaint

To be eligible to file a complaint with the RBI Ombudsman, your grievance should be related to deficiency in banking services as defined by RBI guidelines. It’s crucial to ensure that your issue falls within the specified grounds before proceeding with your complaint.

When to file a complaint

If your bank fails to resolve your issue within 30 days, or if you are dissatisfied with their response, you can escalate the matter to the RBI Ombudsman. It’s essential to approach the Ombudsman within one year of receiving the bank’s final response or within 13 months of raising the issue with your bank, whichever comes first.

How to file a complaint

Visit the official RBI CMS portal to initiate the complaint process.

Physical complaint: Submit a complaint letter in the specified format to the Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre at the Reserve Bank of India.

Email complaint: Send a detailed complaint with supporting documents to crpc@rbi.org.in.

Where to file complaints



Complaints should be submitted to the Banking Ombudsman in whose jurisdiction the bank branch is located. The RBI has designated various offices across India to handle complaints, ensuring accessibility and efficiency in the resolution process.

Resolution process

Upon receiving your complaint, the Banking Ombudsman will review the case and provide resolution within 30 days. If you disagree with the Ombudsman’s decision, you have the option to file an appeal for a second review of your grievance.

What are the minimum details required to file a complaint with the RBI Ombudsman?

The complainant is required to provide the following details:

Name, age and gender of the complainant.

Full postal address of the complainant with personal email ID, mobile number (mandatory to receive notifications), and landline number (if available).

Name and address of the branch or office against which the complaint is filed.

Complete facts giving rise to the complaint, including, transaction date and details, the details of the complainant’s account number, debit card or credit card number to the extent that they are relevant to the subject matter of the complaint.

Date and details of the representation submitted to the regulated entity (RE) for redressal of grievance and reply, if any, received from the RE.

The nature and extent of the loss caused to the complainant.

The relief sought; along with declaration that the complaint is not non-maintainable as per Clause 10 of the RB-IOS 2021.

Is there any charge or fee to be paid for filing a complaint with the RBI Ombudsman?

No, there is no charge or fee for a customer for filing or for resolving complaints under the RB-IOS, 2021.