Visiting Dubai? Those with pre-approved visas need to apply online first

Indian passport holders with a US green card, UK or EU residence visa now need to apply for a pre-approved UAE visa online before traveling to Dubai.



There has been a recent change in the visa process for Indian passport holders traveling to Dubai. Previously, certain eligible Indians could obtain a pre-approved visa on arrival in the UAE. However, under the new regulations, these individuals must now apply for the visa online before their trip.

Here's a breakdown of the key points:

Who is affected? This new requirement applies to Indian citizens with ordinary passports who hold a valid US green card, residence visa from the UK or EU countries. These individuals were previously eligible for a pre-approved visa on arrival for a 14-day stay in Dubai, with the option for a single 14-day extension.

What's changed? The pre-approved visa on arrival option is no longer available. Now, eligible travelers must apply for the visa electronically through the official channels before their departure to Dubai.





These are the documents that are required for applying for this visa: While the process has shifted online, the visa itself remains a single-entry, 14-day permit with the possibility of a single extension. Applying online streamlines the process and avoids potential delays or issues upon arrival in Dubai.For more information and details on the application process, it's recommended to visit the official website of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

Valid passport or other travel document to enter the country.

US Green Card or the residence visa issued by the UK / European Union.

Passport size photograph (with white background)

Here’s how those eligible can apply online for pre-approved visa-on-arrival:

Indians, who are eligible for a visa on arrival, should log into the official website of the GDRFA.

They should fill out the application by providing the required details and pay an application fee of 253 dirhams. After the visa is approved, the applicant will receive it via email, hopefully within 48 hours.

Point to note: Air carrier Emirates also announced an exclusive partnership with VFS Global to introduce a pre-approved visa on arrival service for Indian passport holders travelling with the airline. This new initiative which was also facilitated by the Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC), which offers the 14-day single entry visa, will allow Emirates customers to bypass queues upon arrival in Dubai.

Terms and Conditions for Short-Term Visit Visa to Dubai for Indian Citizens (Pre-approved applicants)

Important Note: While Emirates Airlines previously offered a pre-approved visa on arrival for some Indian travelers booking with them, this program is separate from the general pre-approved visa program offered by the UAE government. Always check for the latest updates on these programs, as they can change.

Here's a breakdown of the key requirements and conditions set by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA):

You must not have any legal restrictions preventing you from entering the UAE.

Your passport must be valid for at least 6 months beyond your intended arrival date in Dubai.

He/she should have a visa or green card issued by competent US authorities, with a validity period of no less than 6 months

He she should have a residence visa issued by the competent authorities in UK or European Union countries, with a validity period of no less than 6 months.

Important Reminders:

The final decision on visa issuance rests with the GDRFA, even for pre-approved applicants.

It's recommended to check the GDRFA website for the latest information and application procedures.