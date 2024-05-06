Fake foreign job offers: How a gang duped 104 people in Delhi-NCR

The Noida police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang of thugs that duped money from people on the pretext of helping them get employment in foreign countries.

The gang has been operational for about six years now and cheated gullible people by assuring them jobs in countries like Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, police said.

Here's what happened

Perpetrators: Ishaq Yunus alias Robin alias Jitendra (30), and Rohit Oberoi (27)

Modus Operandi

The police cracked down on a fraudulent operation promising lucrative job opportunities abroad. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra, the gang exploited individuals by offering them employment in foreign countries. The gang used counterfeit visa documents, Aadhaar cards, and fabricated work contracts to deceive victims. 104 passports belonging to duped individuals were confiscated.

Jitendra, the ringleader, orchestrated the illicit activities for the past six years in Delhi, Haryana, and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. The gang preyed on unsuspecting youths, luring them with false promises of employment in countries such as Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Victims were coerced into paying exorbitant fees ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000. Exploiting social media platforms, the gang advertised their fake consultancy firm, enticing more victims with the prospect of reduced charges for referrals.

How did the scam unravel?

The police nabbed the two nabbed near Hoshiarpur on Friday by officials of Sector 49 police station team on the basis of a tip-off.

The police said they have seized 104 passports and 31 forged visa documents, 36 fake work contracts, among other items, from the possession of the duo.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused, who were produced in a local court which has sent them to jail, the police added.

Fake foreign job racket

On April 27, 2024, the Delhi police apprehended a woman, a member of a gang, on charges of allegedly defrauding approximately 150 individuals from India and Nepal, amassing over Rs 4 crore under the guise of facilitating overseas employment. The accused disclosed to the police that she would initially demand Rs 6,000 from the victims and gradually escalate the amount up to Rs 5 lakh, as per police reports.

In October 2023, the Delhi police detained seven men for purportedly swindling over 900 individuals, primarily from Kerala, by promising visas and employment opportunities abroad.

These individuals would establish offices in Delhi and Noida, employing telecallers to make unsolicited calls offering jobs and visa assistance to unsuspecting victims, subsequently deceiving them.

They would further solicit funds under the pretence of medical examinations, documentation, and consultancy fees. After duping more than 100 individuals, they would close down their fictitious companies and vacate the premises, as stated by the police. The authorities recovered eight laptops, 12 mobile phones, 110 passports, bill books, letterheads from various fictitious companies, nine stamp pads, two QR code scanners, 11 chequebooks, and two bank passbooks from the suspects.

MEA Advisory

The Ministry of External Affairs has cautioned citizens against falling prey to such fraudulent job offers circulated through social media platforms or other channels.

"Before embarking on tourist/visit visas for employment purposes, Indian nationals are urged to verify the credentials of foreign employers through the respective Missions abroad, as well as the background of recruiting agents and any company, before accepting any job offer," it stated in an advisory issued in 2023