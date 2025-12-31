Cash rules tightening from April 2026? Government clarifies viral post

A viral social media video has triggered anxiety among taxpayers by claiming that from April 1, 2026, the government will impose new taxes, penalties and reporting requirements on cash transactions and on holding cash beyond a fixed limit at home. The claim links these supposed changes to the proposed Income-tax Act, 2025.

Cash transactions beyond certain limits will attract new taxes

Keeping cash at home above a prescribed threshold will invite penalties

Fresh reporting obligations will be imposed on individuals and households

These claims have been widely shared, fuelling confusion about whether everyday cash usage could soon come under tighter scrutiny.

PIB clarifies

PIB Fact Check said there is no truth to these assertions. It stated clearly that the proposed Income-tax Act, 2025 does not introduce any new tax, penalty or reporting requirement related to cash transactions or cash holdings.

According to PIB, the objective of the new law is limited to structural improvements. “The Income-tax Act, 2025 aims only at simplification, improving clarity and ensuring continuity. It does not bring any major policy change compared to the Income-tax Act, 1961,” the fact-check note said.