55% took loans to shop online, 52% to order food in 2025: Survey

India’s credit story in 2025 is no longer just about meeting emergencies—it is increasingly about upgrading lifestyles, improving homes and funding aspirations. At least, 55% of personal loan users spent on online shopping in 2025, while 52% ordered food digitally, show insights from Moneyview's latest survey.

Nearly 40% used mobile banking and fintech apps, underlining a broader move toward app-led financial behaviour. Moneyview show a decisive behavioural shift, with borrowers across 700+ districts using personal credit.

Tier-II cities lead the credit adoption curve

Cities such as Coimbatore, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Jaipur and Nagpur recorded the fastest growth in digital credit demand, reflecting smartphone penetration, improving income visibility and growing trust in digital lenders.

These markets are increasingly displaying metro-like credit maturity, with borrowers using loans not just for healthcare or household needs, but also for mobility upgrades, home improvements, education and milestone events—categories that saw the fastest growth in 2025. From survival to progress-led borrowing While healthcare and household expenses remained steady borrowing triggers, Moneyview’s data shows a clear acceleration in “progress-led” borrowing. Digital consumption and credit now move together Credit usage is increasingly intertwined with digital habits. More than half of borrowers actively used loan funds for e-commerce and food delivery, while fintech and mobile banking usage surged across cohorts. AI-led onboarding, mobile-first interfaces and real-time decisioning have become the default experience, especially among younger and first-time borrowers.