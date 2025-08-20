SBI raises home loan rates by 25 bps: Check what its rivals are offering

SBI’s new home loan rates
- Home Loan (term loan): 7.5 per cent to 8.7 per cent
- Home Loan Maxgain (OD): 7.75 per cent to 8.95 per cent
- Top-up Loan: 8 per cent to 10.75 per cent
- Top-up (OD) Loan: 8.25 per cent to 9.45 per cent
- Loan Against Property (P-LAP): 9.20 per cent to 10.75 per cent
- Reverse Mortgage Loan: 10.55 per cent
- YONO Insta Home Top-up Loan: 8.35 per cent
How other banks compare
- Bank of Baroda: 7.45 per cent to 9.50 per cent
- Punjab National Bank: 7.45 per cent onwards
- Canara Bank: 7.40 per cent to10.25 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: 7.99 per cent onwards
- HSBC Bank: 7.70 per cent onwards
- Bandhan Bank: 8.41 per cent to 15 per cent
- LIC Housing Finance: 7.50 per cent onwards
- Bajaj Housing Finance: 7.35 per cent onwards
What this means for borrowers
- Check offers across multiple banks and housing finance companies.
- Improve their credit score to qualify for lower rates.
- Consider tenure, EMI affordability, and additional charges before locking in a loan.
