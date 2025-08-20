SBI raises home loan rates by 25 bps: Check what its rivals are offering

State Bank of India ( SBI ), the country’s largest lender, has raised its home loan interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) for new borrowers. The revision from August 1 will mostly affect applicants with low credit scores, as the bank has widened the upper band of its lending rates.

SBI’s new home loan rates

SBI’s annual interest rates now range from 7.5 per cent to 10.55 per cent, depending on the loan and borrower profile.

Home Loan (term loan): 7.5 per cent to 8.7 per cent

Home Loan Maxgain (OD): 7.75 per cent to 8.95 per cent

Top-up Loan: 8 per cent to 10.75 per cent

Top-up (OD) Loan: 8.25 per cent to 9.45 per cent

Loan Against Property (P-LAP): 9.20 per cent to 10.75 per cent

Reverse Mortgage Loan: 10.55 per cent

YONO Insta Home Top-up Loan: 8.35 per cent

Home loans remain the single-largest segment of SBI’s retail portfolio, making rate changes significant for millions of potential borrowers.

How other banks compare According to Paisabazaar.com data, here’s how some banks stack up: Bank of Baroda: 7.45 per cent to 9.50 per cent

Punjab National Bank: 7.45 per cent onwards

Canara Bank: 7.40 per cent to10.25 per cent

Kotak Mahindra Bank: 7.99 per cent onwards

HSBC Bank: 7.70 per cent onwards

Bandhan Bank: 8.41 per cent to 15 per cent

LIC Housing Finance: 7.50 per cent onwards

Bajaj Housing Finance: 7.35 per cent onwards What this means for borrowers SBI hiking rates means borrowers with low credit score will have to pay more for loans. Experts say home-loan customers should: