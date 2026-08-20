Undisclosed foreign assets? How FAST-DS 2026 declaration can help taxpayers

For returning NRIs and others with legacy overseas assets, the key consideration is whether to regularise the non-disclosure now or risk detection and possibly harsher consequences later.
When is FAST-DS unavailable?
The scheme does not apply to two categories. The first is income or assets that directly or indirectly represent proceeds of crime, where proceedings under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, have been initiated or are pending. The second is income or assets relating to an assessment year for which assessment proceedings under the Black Money Act, 2015, have already been completed.
“A declaration is also invalid if filed after December 31, 2026, if the taxpayer does not meet the applicable residency conditions, or if the aggregate value exceeds the ₹1 crore or ₹5 crore threshold, as applicable. However, pending assessment proceedings under the Income-tax Act or Black Money Act do not, by themselves, disqualify a taxpayer. A valid declaration will be considered by the Assessing Officer while completing the assessment,” says Richa Sawhney, partner - tax, Grant Thornton Bharat.