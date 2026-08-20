Undisclosed foreign assets? How FAST-DS 2026 declaration can help taxpayers

Taxpayers with undisclosed foreign assets or income now have a one-time window to regularise past non-compliance under the government’s Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme, 2026 (FAST-DS). The scheme allows eligible taxpayers to disclose foreign assets or income up to prescribed limits, pay a tax or fee, and avoid harsher consequences under the Black Money Act.

According to tax experts, FAST-DS is part of the government’s broader strategy to encourage voluntary compliance and greater transparency in the disclosure of foreign income and assets. The government introduced the scheme in the Union Budget 2026, and it came into force on August 16, 2026. The scheme offers small taxpayers a one-time opportunity to regularise certain past non-disclosures, particularly those that could otherwise attract stringent provisions under the Black Money Act, 2015.

Category 1 covers undisclosed foreign assets or income up to ₹1 crore. Taxpayers must pay tax at 30 per cent plus an additional 100 per cent of the tax, resulting in an effective levy of 60 per cent. For example, a disclosure of ₹80 lakh would attract a payment of ₹48 lakh.

“The move follows the government’s earlier disclosure and dispute-resolution schemes, which encouraged taxpayers to come forward and settle past non-compliance. Through FAST-DS, the government seeks to improve reporting, widen the tax base and bring previously undisclosed foreign income and assets into the formal tax system,” says Abheet Sachdeva, partner, Nangia Global.

“The scheme, however, does not clearly address partial disclosures. For instance, if a taxpayer has ₹1.5 crore in undisclosed assets but declares only ₹1 crore, it remains unclear whether the declared amount gets protection while the balance remains exposed to the Black Money Act, or whether the incomplete disclosure could invalidate the benefit altogether. A clarification from the government would help resolve this issue,” says Sachdeva.

Category 2 covers specified foreign assets up to ₹5 crore, where the underlying income has already been taxed in India or the taxpayer acquired the asset while they were a non-resident but did not disclose it after becoming a resident. A flat fee of ₹1 lakh is payable for such assets.

“The key benefit is immunity from further tax, penalty and prosecution under the Black Money Act, 2015, in respect of income or assets validly disclosed under the scheme. This offers taxpayers a defined route to resolve past non-compliance rather than risk potentially harsher consequences if the non-disclosure is detected later,” says Vishwas Panjiar, managing partner, SVAS Business Advisors LLP.

FAST-DS gives eligible taxpayers a one-time opportunity to regularise certain past non-disclosures of foreign income and assets. It could be particularly relevant for young professionals with unreported overseas investments or employee stock option plans (ESOPs), as well as returning non-resident Indians (NRIs) who continue to hold foreign bank accounts or investments.

“Where the underlying income has already been taxed, or the asset was acquired while the taxpayer was a non-resident but was not disclosed in the relevant return schedule, a flat fee of ₹1 lakh is payable, provided the value of the foreign assets does not exceed ₹5 crore,” says Panjiar.

The cost depends on the nature of the non-disclosure. Where foreign income or assets were not previously offered to tax and the aggregate value does not exceed ₹1 crore, taxpayers must pay tax at 30 per cent plus an additional amount equal to the tax, resulting in an effective cost of 60 per cent. For example, an undisclosed foreign asset of ₹60 lakh and income of ₹20 lakh would attract a total payment of ₹48 lakh.

“It applies where a taxpayer failed to file a return, omitted the relevant income or asset from a filed return, or where the income or asset escaped assessment. Taxpayers can file declarations electronically in Form 1 between August 16 and December 31, 2026,” says Panjiar.

The scheme broadly covers two situations: Undisclosed foreign income or assets up to ₹1 crore, and specified foreign assets up to ₹5 crore where the underlying income has already been taxed or the asset was acquired while the taxpayer was a non-resident but not disclosed in the return.

For returning NRIs and others with legacy overseas assets, the key consideration is whether to regularise the non-disclosure now or risk detection and possibly harsher consequences later.

When is FAST-DS unavailable?

The scheme does not apply to two categories. The first is income or assets that directly or indirectly represent proceeds of crime, where proceedings under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, have been initiated or are pending. The second is income or assets relating to an assessment year for which assessment proceedings under the Black Money Act, 2015, have already been completed.