FD rates revised in June: Here's what HDFC, Axis, Kotak & others now offer

Why FD rates are changing
Fixed deposit rates in June
- The highest offering by the bank is 6.60 per cent and 7.10 per cent for a tenure of 15 months to 21 months for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
- The shortest tenure bank offer is 7- 14 days with rates of 2.75 and 3.75 per cent for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
- The longest tenure is 5 years 1 day to 10 years with rates of 6.15 and 6.65 per cent for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
|Tenor Bucket
|< 3 Crore
|Interest Rate (per annum)
|**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|2.75%
|3.25%
|15 - 29 days
|2.75%
|3.25%
|30 - 45 days
|3.25%
|3.75%
|46 - 60 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|61 - 89 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|90 days < = 6 months
|4.25%
|4.75%
|6 months 1 days < = 9 months
|5.50%
|6.00%
|9 months 1 day to < 1 year
|5.75%
|6.25%
|1 year to < 15 months
|6.25%
|6.75%
|15 months to < 18 months
|6.60%
|7.10%
|18 months to < 21 months
|6.60%
|7.10%
|21 months - 2 years
|6.45%
|6.95%
|2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months
|6.45%
|6.95%
|2 Years 11 Months - 35 Months
|6.45%
|6.95%
|2 Years 11 Months 1 day < = 3 Year
|6.45%
|6.95%
|3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months
|6.40%
|6.90%
|4 Year 7 Months - 55 months
|6.40%
|6.90%
|4 Year 7 Months 1 day < = 5 Years
|6.40%
|6.90%
|5 Years 1 day - 10 Years
|6.15%
|6.65%
- The highest offering by the bank is 6.6 per cent and 7.1 per cent for a tenure of 444 days for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
- The shortest tenure bank offer is 7-45 days with rates of 3.5 and 4 per cent for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
- The longest tenure is 5 years to above 10 years with rates of 6.5 and 7 per cent for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
|
Term Deposits (All Maturities)
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.)
|General
|Senior Citizen
|7 Days to 45 Days
|3.5
|4
|46 Days to 90 Days
|4.5
|5
|91 Days to 179 Days
|4.75
|5.25
|180 Days to 269 Days
|5.75
|6.25
|270 Days to less than 1 Year
|6
|6.5
|1 Year & above to 1 year 3 months Only
|6.5
|7
|444 Days
|6.6
|7.1
|Above 1 Year 3 months to less than 2 Years
|6.5
|7
|2 Years & above to less than 3 Years
|6.5
|7
|3 Years & above to less than 5 Years
|6.5
|7
|5 Years & above to 10 Years
|6.5
|7
- The highest offering by the bank is 6.6 per cent and 7.25 per cent for a tenure of 15 months to less than 2 years for general customers and 5 years to 10 years’ tenure for senior citizens, respectively.
- The shortest tenure bank offer is 7-14 days with rates of 3 and 3.5 per cent for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
- The longest tenure is 5 years to 10 years with rates of 6.5 and 7.25 per cent for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
|Maturity Period
|Less than ₹ 3 Cr
|Less than ₹ 3 Cr
|7 - 14 days
|3
|3.5
|15 - 29 days
|3
|3.5
|30 - 45 days
|3.25
|3.75
|46 - 60 days
|4
|4.5
|61 days - 87 days
|4
|4.5
|88 days - 3 months 24 days
|4.5
|5
|3 months 25 days < 4 months
|4.5
|5
|4 months < 6 months
|4.5
|5
|6 months < 9 months
|5.5
|6
|9 months < 1 year
|5.75
|6.25
|1 year - 1 year 10 days
|6.25
|6.75
|1 year 11 days < 13 months
|6.25
|6.75
|13 months < 15 months
|6.25
|6.75
|15 months < 18 months
|6.6
|7.1
|18 Months < 2 years
|6.6
|7.1
|2 years < 3 years
|6.5
|7
|3 years < 5 years
|6.5
|7
|5 years to 10 years
|6.5
|7.25
- The highest offering by the bank is 6.9 per cent on a tenure of 444 days for general customers and 7.4 per cent for senior citizens on the same.
- The shortest tenure bank offer is 7- 14 days with rates of 2.8 and 3.3 per cent for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
- The longest tenure is above 5 years with rates of 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
|
Maturity Period
|Revised w.e.f 09.06.2025
|Rate (% per annum )
|7 days to 14 days
|2.8
|15 days to 29 days
|2.8
|30 days to 45 days
|3
|46 days to 90 days
|3.25
|91 days to 120 days
|3.5
|121 days to 180 days
|3.85
|181 days to less than 9 months
|4.5
|9 months to less than 1 year
|4.75
|1 year
|6.1
|Above 1 year to less than 2 years (Except 444 & 555 Days)
|6.6
|444 Days
|6.9
|555 Days
|6.8
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.4
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.25
|5 year
|6
|Above 5 years
|6
- The highest offering by the bank is 6.6 per cent and 7.10 per cent for a tenure of 391 days to 29 months for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
- The shortest tenure bank offer is 7-14 days with rates of 2.75 and 3.25 per cent for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
- The longest tenure is between 5 years to 10 years rates of 6.25 and 6.75 per cent for general customers and senior citizens, respectively.
|Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed
|Regular
|Senior Citizens
|7 - 14 Days
|2.75%
