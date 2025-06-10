ICICI FD rates drop after RBI's rate cut: See how much you'll earn now

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slashed repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent. Reacting swiftly, ICICI Bank has reduced fixed??'deposit (FD) interest rates across several tenures.

What has changed?

According to the ICICI Bank website, the revised FD rates are effective June 10, 2025.

The bank now offers rates from 3 per cent per annum to 6.60 per cent per annum

The highest rate it’s offering is 6.60 per cent per annum on a tenure of 2 years 1 day to 5 years for general customers and 7.10 for senior citizens.

5 years tax saver FD is offered at a rate of 6.60 per cent per annum for general customers and 7.10 for senior citizens

Below is the detailed table of FD rate and tenures provided by the bank on its website ICICI Bank FD Rate in June 2025 Tenure With Premature Withdrawal General Citizen Senior Citizen 7 to 45 Days 3.00% 3.50% 46 to 90 Days 4.00% 4.50% 91 to 184 Days 4.50% 5.00% 185 to 270 Days 5.50% 6.00% 271 Days to < 1 Year 5.75% 6.25% 1 Year to < 15 Months 6.25% 6.75% 15 Months to < 18 Months 6.35% 6.85% 18 Months to 2 Years 6.50% 7.00% 2 Years 1 Day to 5 Years 6.60% 7.10% 5 Years 1 Day to 10 Years 6.60% 7.10% 5Y (Tax Saver FD) 6.60% 7.10%