Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ICICI FD rates drop after RBI's rate cut: See how much you'll earn now

ICICI FD rates drop after RBI's rate cut: See how much you'll earn now

Your current rates remain locked until maturity; only new deposits see lower rates.

ICICI Bank
Photo: Bloomberg
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slashed repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent. Reacting swiftly, ICICI Bank has reduced fixed??'deposit (FD) interest rates across several tenures.
 

What has changed?

According to the ICICI Bank website, the revised FD rates are effective June 10, 2025.
 
The bank now offers rates from 3 per cent per annum to 6.60 per cent per annum
 
The highest rate it’s offering is 6.60 per cent per annum on a tenure of 2 years 1 day to 5 years for general customers and 7.10 for senior citizens.
 
5 years tax saver FD is offered at a rate of 6.60 per cent per annum for general customers and 7.10 for senior citizens
 
Below is the detailed table of FD rate and tenures provided by the bank on its website
   
ICICI Bank FD Rate in June 2025
 
Tenure With Premature Withdrawal
  General Citizen Senior Citizen
7 to 45 Days 3.00% 3.50%
46 to 90 Days 4.00% 4.50%
91 to 184 Days 4.50% 5.00%
185 to 270 Days 5.50% 6.00%
271 Days to < 1 Year 5.75% 6.25%
1 Year to < 15 Months 6.25% 6.75%
15 Months to < 18 Months 6.35% 6.85%
18 Months to 2 Years 6.50% 7.00%
2 Years 1 Day to 5 Years 6.60% 7.10%
5 Years 1 Day to 10 Years 6.60% 7.10%
5Y (Tax Saver FD) 6.60% 7.10%
 

 

Why this matters

 
Yield relief: Investors locking in new FDs will earn less due to the lowered rates.
 
Senior citizen cushion: With the 50 bps senior top??'up, elderly depositors still get relatively better returns.
 
Shift in strategy: The cut nudges investors to explore alternatives like small??'savings schemes or mutual funds for higher yields.
 

What should you do?

Existing FD holders: Your current rates remain locked until maturity; only new deposits see lower rates.
 
New investors: If you're after steady returns, short-to-medium-term FDs still offer modest yields.
 
Rate??'sensitive savers: Consider laddering your investments or mixing with other instruments to boost post??'tax returns. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tax filing for elderly: Don't overlook or incorrectly claim key deductions

Bengaluru sees 78% housing price jump in 5 years, Mumbai becomes costliest

Excel Utility revised for filing tax returns: Here's what has changed

Long-awaited tax refunds may finally land as 2023-24 returns are processed

Godrej scion Tanya Dubash's firm buys ₹226 cr duplex in Worli's Naman Xana

Topics :ICICI Bank FD ratesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story