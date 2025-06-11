Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bank holiday today: Are banks shut on June 11 for Kabir Jayanti, Saga Dawa?

Bank holiday today: Are banks shut on June 11 for Kabir Jayanti, Saga Dawa?

Bank holiday today: Banks in two states are closed today, June 11, 2025, due to Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa. Check holiday details and services available

Bank Holidays
RBI places bank holidays into three separate brackets.
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bank Holiday: Today, June 11, 2025, is not a nationwide bank holiday; however, the banks in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are closed due to Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa, respectively. These regional holidays affect banking operations locally, so customers in these states may find bank branches closed on the designated day.
 
Bank holidays in India differ from state to state. These differences are based on regional celebrations, local customs, and government notifications. Therefore, it's advisable to check with your local bank branch or consult the RBI’s official holiday list to confirm specific closures, especially during extended weekends or peak festive periods.

Bank Holiday: About Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa festival

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Kabir Das, a revered 15th-century poet, saint, and social reformer. He is recognised for promoting spiritual values, fostering communal harmony, and advocating for social equality.
 
Saga Dawa, observed predominantly in Tibetan Buddhist regions such as Sikkim, Ladakh, and parts of North-East India, commemorates three pivotal events in the life of Lord Buddha — his birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana (death).

What to do when banks are closed?

While physical bank branches may be shut today in the two states, digital banking services remain operational for customers across India. These include:
  • Mobile and Internet banking for fund transfers, bill payments, and balance checks
  • NEFT and RTGS (subject to standard operating hours)
  • ATM withdrawals and card-based transactions
  • Online service requests like cheque book applications, account updates, and demand drafts
  • Customers can continue using UPI apps, mobile wallets, and online banking platforms for seamless transactions even on bank holidays.
Bank holidays in India are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in consultation with respective state governments. The list is curated by taking into account national events, local festivals, religious celebrations, and administrative needs. Official announcements are made via the RBI’s website and circulated to all financial institutions to ensure operational clarity.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Filing ITR 2025? Key tax breaks senior citizens must not overlook

ICICI FD rates drop after RBI's rate cut: See how much you'll earn now

Bengaluru sees 78% housing price jump in 5 years, Mumbai becomes costliest

Excel Utility revised for filing tax returns: Here's what has changed

Long-awaited tax refunds may finally land as 2023-24 returns are processed

Topics :BanksHolidayRBIbanking transactiononline fund transfers

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story