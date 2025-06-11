Bank holiday today: Are banks shut on June 11 for Kabir Jayanti, Saga Dawa?

Bank Holiday: Today, June 11, 2025, is not a nationwide bank holiday; however, the banks in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are closed due to Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa, respectively. These regional holidays affect banking operations locally, so customers in these states may find bank branches closed on the designated day.

Bank holidays in India differ from state to state. These differences are based on regional celebrations, local customs, and government notifications. Therefore, it's advisable to check with your local bank branch or consult the RBI’s official holiday list to confirm specific closures, especially during extended weekends or peak festive periods.

Bank Holiday: About Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and Saga Dawa festival Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Kabir Das, a revered 15th-century poet, saint, and social reformer. He is recognised for promoting spiritual values, fostering communal harmony, and advocating for social equality. Saga Dawa, observed predominantly in Tibetan Buddhist regions such as Sikkim, Ladakh, and parts of North-East India, commemorates three pivotal events in the life of Lord Buddha — his birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana (death). What to do when banks are closed? While physical bank branches may be shut today in the two states, digital banking services remain operational for customers across India. These include: